A 70-63 win over Horicon Monday gave the Waterloo boys basketball team just its second winning streak of the season. The Pirates have now won four of their last six games.
WATERLOO 70
HORICON 63
EJ Jiles led four Pirates in double figures with 18 points as the Pirates won a non-conference game on the road.
Also reaching double figures were Eugene Wolff (16), Chase Bostwick (12) and Blake Huebner (11).
The Pirates rallied from a 39-34 halftime deficit, outscoring the Marshamen 36-24 in the second half.
Darius Minnema led Horicon (6-13) with a game-high 24.
The 70 points was a season high for Waterloo.
WATERLOO 70, HORICON 63
Waterloo 34 36 — 70
Horicon 39 24 — 63
Waterloo (ft ft-fta pts) — Hager 2 0-0 5, Hubner 4 0-0 11, Tschanz 2 0-0 6, Wolff 4 6-11 16, Bostwick 2 8-8 12, Jiles 7 4-8 18, Filter 1 0-0 2. Totals — 22 18-27 70.
Horicon — LaBlanc 3 0-0 6, Widemeyer 6 0-0 13, Halzelberg 2 0-0 4, Minnema 8 7-8 24, Janiszewski 2 0-0 4, Boehmer 6 0-0 12. Totals — 27 7-8 63.
3-point goals — W 8 (Huebner 3, Tschanz 2, Wolff 2, Hager 1), H 2 (Widemeyer 1, Minnema 1). Total fouls — W 10, H 15.
WATERLOO 56
CAMBRIDGE 44
Jiles led a balanced attack with 15 points as notched its first Capitol South win with a 56-44 victory over Cambridge on Feb. 7.
Waterloo led by two at halftime and pulled away from there to win by double figures.
“We’ve had leads the last two conference games,” Waterloo boys basketball coach Trevor Deppe said. “We told the guys, we have to get the instinct to put our foot down and not give the lead back. That’s what we did in the second half.”
Wolff added 13 points for the Pirates. Huebner added 12 and Bostwick added eight.
“Blake caught a couple in rhythm and hit three 3s in the second half,” Deppe said. “Eugene attacked the hoop and was determined that even if he didn’t finish, he would get to the foul line. I’d to see him convert a little more, but getting to the line is a start. EJ played a great game. He hit his first career 3 tonight. He was pretty fired up. That sparked our team in the first half to play harder on defense. (Senior forward) Jacob Filter hit a clutch basket to put us up eight with two minutes left. We had guys stepping up in some big roles. It was a true team effort tonight.”
Jack Nikolay led all scorers with 17 points to pace Cambridge (6-10, 2-4). Senior guard Drew Jeffery hit four 3s and finished with 12.
WATERLOO 56, CAMBRIDGE 44
Waterloo 24 32 — 56
Cambridge 22 22 — 44
Waterloo (ft ft-fta pts) — Huebner 4 1-2 12, Tschanz 2 0-0 4, Wolff 4 5-9 13, Bostwick 3 1-2 8, Jiles 6 2-3 15, Filter 2 0-0 4. Totals — 19 9-15 56.
Cambridge — Nikolay 7 3-3 17, Kaiser 3 0-0 7, Downing 2 0-2 4, Jeffery 4 0-0 12, Marty 1 0-2 2. Totals — 17 3-7 44.
3-point goals — W 5 (Huebner 3, Bostwick 1, Jiles 1), C 5 (Jeffery 4 Kaiser 1). Total fouls — W 11, C 15.
BELLEVILLE 49
WATERLOO 46
Sophomore guard Carson Syse hit five of Belleville’s eight 3-pointers and finished with 15 points to lead the Wildcats to a 49-46 Capitol South win over Waterloo’s boys basketball team on Feb. 4.
Kody Fahey added 12 points for Belleville (9-6, 2-3 in conference).
Jiles scored 16 points to lead Waterloo. Huebner added 11.
UP NEXT
Waterloo will try for its season-best third win in a row taking on rival Marshall Feb. 13. Tipoff is 7:30 p.m.
The Pirates will then travel to Markesan Monday for a non-conference game which begins at 7:15 p.m.
BELLEVILLE 49, WATERLOO 46
Belleville 24 25 — 49
Waterloo 23 23 — 46
Belleville (fg fta-ftm pts) — C. Syse 5 0-0 15, Hagen 1 -0 2, T. Syse 4 0-0 8, K.ahey 4 1-1 12, S. Fahey 3 2-2 8, Duerst 1 2-4 4. Totals — 18 5-9 49
Waterloo — Hager 2 0-0 6, Huebner 5 0-0 11, Wolff 2 0-2 4, Bostwick 3 2-2 9, Jiles 7 2-3 16. Totals — 19 4-7 46
3-point goals — B 8 (C. Syse 5 K. Fahey 3, W 4 (Hager 2, Hubener 1, Bostwick 1). Total fouls — B 11, W 17.
