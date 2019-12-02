104 year-old bags first buck

Don't tell Florence Teeters she's too old to enjoy Wisconsin's great outdoors as a gun deer hunter, along with ziplining, going to Mardi Gras in Louisiana every year and tending to a garden in her bare feet. Yes, she's 104, but who's counting. She sure isn't.
Teeters, a mother of five, got the idea to get her first hunting license for this year's gun deer season while sitting in the blind on her land in Price County with her son Bill during last year's gun deer season.
"Yes, it was her idea to get the license. And, yes, that was her first license," son Bill Teeters said.
Make that mom's first gun deer license - ever.
So, Teeters got a lift to the Ball Petroleum gas station in Phillips to get that license. Wearing a sporty hunter-red plaid day-coat purchased by her daughter, Teeters looked tip-top to take on the season. No one knew just how ready she was.
Two Wisconsin DNR conservation wardens - Joe Paul and Nick Hefter - were nearby and were thrilled to pose with the first-time buyer.
"I thought it was fantastic," Warden Paul said.
Little did they know, Teeters was going to bag her first buck on the opening day of the nine-day gun deer season on her land in Price County.
"This speaks to the adage that you should never underestimate the power of our senior citizens. After raising a family of hunters, this young lady chose this opportunity to partake in Wisconsin's long-established tradition of deer hunting. We join the rest of Wisconsinites in celebrating her outstanding accomplishment," said DNR Secretary-designee Preston D. Cole. "On behalf of the DNR, we thank Mrs. Teeters for her participation in this year's annual gun deer hunt and for helping keep Wisconsin's hunting heritage alive. This proves that Wisconsin's gun deer hunting season is for every generation."
Bill set up the blind, complete with a comfortable chair for his mother. They chatted about family stuff -- and waited and watched. Not quite two hours into their wait, the spike buck appeared.
"I tapped her on her knee, and I pointed," Bill said.
Teeters smiled and nodded that she saw what her son saw. She waited, and when the time was right - she shot and got her first buck.
"She was so excited and saying, 'I got a buck! I got a buck!,'" Bill said.
Teeters got her buck and likely inspired a whole lot of other first-time hunters to get out and give it a try. According to the DNR Go Wild database (the DNR license issuance systems), preliminary data shows Teeters is the oldest person to date to purchase a gun deer license and harvest a deer.
