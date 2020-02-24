JUNEAU — Waterloo junior Juan Alonso earned his first trip to state with a third-place finish at 120 pounds at the WIAA Division 3 Dodgeland Sectional last Saturday.
Alonso (38-7) won a 5-2 decision over Markesan sophomore Carter Newton (34-8) in the quarterfinal, then lost a 9-7 decision to Random Lake junior Ethan San Felippo (37-4) in the semifinals. He pinned Cambridge junior Caleb Kendall at 1:55 of the consolation semifinals, then clinched a state berth with a 9-2 decision over Cedar Grove-Belgium sophomore Winston Reichle (31-12) in the third-place match. San Felippo held on to second place by rule over Alonso.
In the quarterfinal, Alonso scored the first takedown in the opening period, and scored another takedown in the third period. Newton began the third with an optional start, but was in on Alonso attempting to take him to his back. Alonso was able to get to his feet and scored on the edge.
With Poynette sophomore Cash Stewart and San Felippo in the field, Alonso knew third place might be his only way through.
“We knew we were going to have a tough opponent right away, so Juan needed to set the pace,” Waterloo wrestling coach Thurston Schuster said. “We knew the first win was really important. He faced the eventual sectional champion (Stewart) in the regional and lost by two to the Random Lake kid a couple weeks ago, so he had to get that first one in order to advance to the state tournament. The other kid was in desperation mode in the third period. Juan saw it coming right away. He regained his balance to take a negative and turned it into a positive.
“We know we can compete with (San Felippo), and any day that match could end up going our way. Hopefully, we get another chance at him at state. He had wrestled Kendall before and pinned him. He knew he had his back to the wall and got the job done. The Reichle kid was a sophomore, but no slouch. Juan got up 8-0 before giving him points rather than risk getting in any dangerous situations."
Alonso, ranked No. 8 by wiwrestlingcom, will face Manawa junior Colten Klemm (38-7, No. 5) in a D3 first-round match on Thursday at The Kohl Center in Madison. Division 3 matches begin at 7:15 p.m.
Three other Pirates were eliminated.
Freshman Jacob Soter (126) lost by a 17-1 technical fall to Ozaukee junior Cael Large (31-5).
Junior Jonathan Aguero (132) lost an 11-1 major decision to Kenosha Christian Life sophomore Harley Rivera (27-10) in the quarterfinals, then lost a 7-1 decision to Markesan freshman Gavin Campbell (36-11) in the consolation semifinals to end his season at 29-16.
Junior Reynol Limon (160) lost by fall to Laconia senior Tyler Lovejoy by fall at 1:47 of the quarterfinals, then lost a 14-0 major decision to Cedar Grove-Belgium junior Sawyer De Ruyter (36-12) in a consolation semifinal.
