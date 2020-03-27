Westport Supervisors Mark Trotter and Terry Enge have set their sights on re-election this April, and are running unopposed for the third consecutive time.
Mark Trotter
Trotter has held his seat on town board the past four years, and now seeks a third two-year term.
Having grown up in Poynette and the Lake Wisconsin area, Trotter said he got involved in local government out of his family’s desire to preserve the character of the region in which they lived.
“We bought a lot out here in Mary Lake,” Trotter said, “up on the old sledding hill… You know, we don’t have street lighting. We don’t have curb-and-gutter. We’re more natural. And we just fell in love with the community, and wanted to keep it that way.”
Trotter began serving on the town’s plan commission in 2010, and later served on the Waunakee-Westport Comprehensive Plan steering committee that helped draft the joint comprehensive plan.
He said local government seemed like a proper place to combat the impending urban sprawl.
“Knowing that Sun Prairie was growing and Middleton was growing,” Trotter said, “Westport was right in the middle of it. And we didn’t want to see that happen. So instead of complaining about it, I decided to get involved.”
Trotter ran for town board in 2016 and was unopposed in the election. He stepped into the town-supervisor role that spring, and now finds himself at the end of his second term.
The 61-year-old said he looks forward to continuing his work on the board the next two years.
“I’m just interested in smart growth,” Trotter said, “and maintaining the trails and natural beauty of Westport… And I think the board is on the same page. We don’t want to be like Sun Prairie or Middleton. We want to maintain the rural character that is Westport.”
Terry Enge
Enge has served on the town’s board of supervisors for 23 years, and also seeks re-election.
Having grown up in the area and attended Waunakee High School, Enge said he appreciates all the work that his colleagues have put forth into making the Town of Westport what it is today.
“I’ve been proud to serve with a great town staff,” Enge said, “always working with budgets and securing grants for roads and parks. And our small maintenance staff does their job on utilities, roads and parks. When problems arise, we try to find a win-win for the town and its neighbors.”
Enge has now been involved in local government for more than two decades, and taken part in numerous decisions relating to development within the town of Westport.
He said managing growth is an important part of his efforts on the board.
“The town’s development is slow growth,” Enge said, “which is fine as it seems more growth brings more taxes…improving infrastructure and the environment. The town is spending a million dollars a year on our roads over the next 10 years – all budgeted.”
The 62-year-old said activity within the town should have a positive impact on the community, not adverse effects on the environment or farmers, and that everybody plays a part in the effort.
“We need to be conscious of our carbon footprint,” Enge said. “We only have one planet, and let’s take care of it. I walk dogs and it should go without saying: pick up after your dogs, and smokers pick up after your butts. Some dogs will eat both.”
The spring election has been scheduled for Tuesday, April 7.
Local officials have recommended that residents vote via absentee ballot due to public-health concerns regarding the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).
