At the beginning of the night, both Reedsburg and Waunakee boasted unblemished records in the Badger North.
By the night’s end, the top spot belonged solely to the Warriors. Waunakee controlled their home match against the Beavers, winning in straight sets 25-13, 25,15, 25-17 tonight in their second home contest of the season.
Waunakee 3,
Reedsburg 0
It took the Warriors a few points to get settled in against Reedsburg. After 20 points, Waunakee was working on feeling out their opponent, and only led by a narrow margin: 11-9.
“You watch the first 10-15 points, you have a pretty good idea of what a team’s strengths are and where we can expose them,” said Waunakee’s Head Coach Anne Denkert.
From that point forward, the Warriors exposed Reedsburg often, going on a 14-4 run to put set number one away 25-13.
In set number two, Reedsburg made a handful of small adjustments; that, along with a handful of solid defensive plays kept the Beavers close.
“They don’t give up on balls,” Denkert said of Reedsburg’s players. “They’re very scrappy, and they’ve always been scrappy. I can see why they have success.”
Early in the second set, Waunakee’s lead was again narrow: 7-6. The Warriors then took control of the second set by virtue of an 11-2 run.
Up 18-8, Waunakee was able to trade points and inch closer towards claiming a two-set advantage over Reedsburg. A Milla Malik kill finished the job, and Waunakee took the second set 25-15.
In the third, Waunakee’s set-defining run came at the very end to seal the match. After trading points for much of the set, Waunakee’s lead was 20-17 late. The Warriors took the final five points – highlighted by back-to-back aces from Jocelyn Meinholz – to finally put the Beavers away.
“You’ve got to push the gas pedal…” Denkert said of her team’s runs throughout the match. “Another chance to play on home court is always good for us. We don’t get it too often.”
Meinholz and Malik led the Warriors in kills with 14 apiece, while Sam Miller was tops in assists, racking up 22 on the night. Miller and Meinholz each added four aces, and Hayley Krysisnki was tops on the teams in assists with 11. Chloe Larsen recorded the most blocks for Waunakee with three.
Waunakee (18-2, 3-0 Badger North) travels to Milwaukee tomorrow for an invitational at the Milwaukee Sting Center.
