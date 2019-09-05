First place is always a good position to be in.
Wednesday marked the first invitational victory of the season for the Waunakee girl’s golf team. The Warriors bested ten other teams at the Portage Invite, posting a low score of 354 to beat out second-place Wisconsin Dells by 10 strokes.
Portage Invite
(Portage Country Club)
“Portage CC definitely has its share of challenges, especially the greens,” said Waunakee’s Head Coach Paul Miller. “It was good to see the outcome from practices leading up to the Portage Invite around and on the greens of Portage CC.”
After the previous week was filled with competition, Waunakee’s ability to get in practice rounds leading up to Wednesday’s invite seemed to pay dividends. Leading the Warriors on the day with a low score of 84 was Aly Kinzel in fifth place, followed by Sydney Grimm with an 88 in a tie for eighth.
“Both Aly and Sydney – like all of the girls – have been working really hard at practice to improve their game around the green, specifically bunker work and putting,” added Miller. “However, if you were to ask the girls about their rounds, they would tell you that there were still several times they could have saved even more strokes during their round at Portage.”
Following close behind Grimm were Brooke Ehle and Elena Maier, who tied for 14th on the day with a score of 91. Carsen Genda rounded out the scoring for the Warriors, posting a 21st-place 98. Competing as an individual was Natalie Hoege, whose score of 96 was good for 18th place out of 58 total golfers.
With the win, Waunakee outpaced multiple conference foes and opponents they’ll be seeing again in the postseason. Miller insisted his team’s focus rested with the course, however, and not their opponents.
“We know that when it comes to both matches and tournaments, the only thing we can control is how we approach our mindset to playing the course…” said Miller. “We hope that the positive of the day helps grow the confidence in knowing that each girl possesses the ability to successfully take on each shot she is confronted with pulling off.”
Waunakee hopes to keep up their level of play when they return home on Thursday for a conference match against Reedsburg before hitting the road again on Saturday for another invitational, this time at Pleasant View Golf Course.
