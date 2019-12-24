Waunakee’s Board of Education held a special meeting at Heritage Elementary School last week to discuss facility needs that could be addressed in a potential 2020 referendum.
School principal Dan Carter brought up the need for more kindergarten space.
“Four years ago,” Carter said, “we did a nice job of renovating what we could. But really, when you look at the square footage of our kindergarten classrooms compared to the other schools, the square footage in three of our six kindergarten classrooms is significantly smaller.”
Prior to a 2014 referendum, only four classrooms at the school were dedicated to kindergarten. By reconfiguring space on the lower level, two additional kindergarten classrooms were created.
However, the new rooms were substantially smaller than their counterparts.
“I was a little concerned when we designed the build last time,” Carter said. “I was grateful because that was the No. 1 thing I wanted. If we’re going to a six-track school, we need six kindergartens. But because of the space we had to renovate, we had to make them smaller.
“In hindsight,” Carter said, “I wish we would’ve made them larger. But we just couldn’t expand them anymore.”
The principal said another issue needing to be addressed is student drop-off.
“South Street is really tough,” Carter said. “It’s really tough trying to get all these cars in and out of here. And that’s something we really need to talk about. I am worried about the general volume of traffic. It’s gotten significantly worse in the last three years.”
Carter said the situation is exacerbated by a shortage of parking at the school.
“Visitor parking is always in shortage,” Carter said. “It’s an interesting dynamic, because we have people who park on the street. And sometimes the neighbors call (to complain).”
Other issues to be discussed were accessibility and an outdated HVAC system.
“It creates a lot of white noise,” Carter said. “So there are times when it’s just difficult to hear. And I think, if I’m in a meeting with adults, and I can’t hear, what’s it really like for cooperative learning and group learning?”
Also attending Monday’s meeting were representatives from Eppstein Uhen Architects (EUA), who presented three options for potential improvements to the elementary school.
“We’re compiling high-level options of ways in which we can address some of these things,” said senior design architect Chris Michaud. “They are not complete options. I’ll tell you that right now.”
The first option would involve limited site work, with no addition to the school.
“It essentially looks at the existing building and how we can do renovation within that building,” Michaud said. “One of the things that we try to do is look at opportunities to the make the space as flexible as possible.”
It would be the only option in which kindergarten remains inside the current building.
The second option would involve demolishing the original high-school building and adding more than 38,000 square feet of new construction.
“Option 2 is the first one that suggests that part of this school complex gets demolished,” Michaud said. “And what we’re saying is that the north end of the building, essentially the oldest part of the building, would get demolished.”
Six new kindergarten classrooms would be added onto the southeast corner of the school, as well as a new gymnasium on the north end of the building.
The third option would involve demolition of both the original high school and a 1986 addition.
An addition would then be made to either the north end of the building, or the southeast corner, with extensive site work and interior renovation.
“We have a plethora of ways that we can look at this,” said superintendent Randy Guttenberg. “So we wanted to give some different options to take a look at with regards to how we can approach improving the flow, the instruction ability (while) utilizing dollars efficiently.”
The board will refine options based on board feedback in January or February.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.