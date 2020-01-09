NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
January 8, 1925
Miss Hellen Plendl of Dane and Martin Shillinglaw were united in marriage at St. Michael’s Church, Dane on Wednesday, Jan. 7.
Miss Harriet Clarke returned to Wausau Saturday to resume teaching duties after the holiday vacation.
A farewell party was given to Miss Anna Barman Tuesday evening. She left to take up nurse’s training in Elgin, Ill.
EIGHTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
January 10, 1935
Edward Mueller, 56, resident of Waunakee the past seven years, died at a Madison hospital Saturday.
Mr. and Mrs. A.J. Rosenberg are the proud parents of a son born at St. Mary’s Hospital on Saturday, Jan. 5.
Roger Kenney will leave Saturday for Manitowoc where he has a position as engineer.
EIGHTY YEARS AGO
January 11, 1940
Miss Margaret Anne Richardson and Aloysius Miller were married at Blessed Sacrament Church, Madison, Thursday, Jan. 4.
The Brooklyn preps basketball team defeated Waunakee here last week by a score of 33-30.
Members of the high school band and chorus went to Lodi Monday to practice for the Music Festival to be held there.
Charlotte Lamboley has accepted a position of physio-therapist to a private patient at Miami Beach, Fla.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
January 11, 1945
Mr. and Mrs. Charles Dahn observed their golden wedding anniversary at their farm home on New Year’s Day.
Mrs. Marie Agerjord, 68, died at her home in the Town of Westport Thursday of last week.
Mr. and Mrs. Sylvester Adler observed their seventh wedding anniversary Jan. 3.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
January 12, 1950
The high school Warriors defeated Arena here Friday night by a score of 52-28. Blakeslee was the high scorer with 15 points.
The Civic Club basketball team lost to Waterloo here by a score of 52-55.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
January 7, 1960
Miss Nancy Ann Schalles became the bride of Dennis James Haller on Dec. 26 at 11 a.m.
Albert Theodore Braun, 53, died at the Sauk Prairie Memorial Hospital Monday evening after a long illness.
Mr. and Mrs. Tom Whittaker are rejoicing over the birth of a daughter on Saturday, Jan. 2, at St. Mary’s Hospital.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
January 8, 1970
Roman P. Ripp, supervisor from the 45th district, consisting of the townships of Burke, Springfield, Westport and the Village of Waunakee, has announced his candidacy for re-election to the Dane County Board.
The Waunakee Warrior Pep Band will perform at the Coliseum on Saturday evening, Jan. 10, during the UW Hockey game.
Miller of Waunakee advertised specials this week to include fryer legs at 45 cents lb., ground beef at 59 cents lb., and potatoes at 88 cents for 10 lbs.
FORTY YEARS AGO
January 10, 1980
After Mary Ellen Acker began working for the Waunakee Post Office in the summer of 1969, hers became a familiar face to Waunakee residents.
Brenda Hohlstein, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Hohlstein, was recently chosen as a model at the Mother Daughter Tea at Patricia Stevens Finishing School in Milwaukee.
The Waunakee girls’ basketball team recorded their sixth and seventh straight wins of the year when they downed Verona 50-30 in a game played Thursday night.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
January 11, 1990
Sen. Russell Feingold (D-Middleton) was in Waunakee last week to discuss issues that will face the legislature in the floor period that will begin this month. On his agenda are long-term care, taxes on out-of-state banks and Bovine Growth Hormones.
As the Waunakee community has grown, so has its Chamber of Commerce. Once a totally volunteer organization, the Chamber has hired a part-time executive secretary – Donna Murphy.
Featured in this week’s Tribune Profile are Paul and Rita Volley, who gave up the corporate life to settle down in a business of their own in a small town setting. The couple operates the Coast to Coast store.
James and Sue Hensen, Waunakee, are the proud parents of a son born on Friday, Jan. 5, at Meriter Hospital.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
January 6, 2000
Michael Cone, 46, died on Dec. 29 after a long battle with interstitial familial pulmonary fibrosis.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Rich Hellenbrand, school custodian and assistant wrestling coach.
Bonnie and Ken Helt, Waunakee, are the parents of a son, born on Dec. 27, 1999.
Mr. and Mrs. Jim Smith of Waunakee announce the birth of a son born Dec. 30, 1999.
Greta and Tony Pena, Waunakee, announce the birth of a daughter, born Dec. 31, 1999.
Waunakee’s hockey team beat out the Middleton Cardinals in over time last week with a score of 2-1.
Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Jesse J. Emden, Waunakee, is being deployed on a six-month mission to the Arabian Gulf.
TEN YEARS AGO
January 7, 2010
Waunakee Village Board members Monday gave the go ahead to proceed with further architectural work for a mixed-use library and apartment or condominium complex. The updates to previous work completed by Plunkett Raysich Architects will update the space needs for the library and “establish the criteria needed for the library to successfully partner” with a developer, the firm’s project manager said in a letter describing the service.
Tuesday was the deadline for candidates to file for locally elected seats in the spring elections. On April 6, voters will determine who serves on the local village, town and school boards, along with the county board.
Maybe it’s the tax credit for first-time home buyers. Or maybe it’s a sign that the housing market is beginning to recover. Or maybe it’s just an indication of how desirable this community is to those looking to relocate. Whatever the reason, the Village of Waunakee saw an increase in the number of building permits issued for single-family homes last year, according to reports from the village hall obtained by the Tribune.
In the last six months of 2009, the Tribune’s headlines often revealed the Waunakee school board’s efforts to formulate a building plan that accommodates student growth.
Despite their support for a new emergency radio communication system, Waunakee Village Board members postponed action on the county plan Monday. The sticking point was the lack of transparency in the funding formula imposed on municipalities.
2009 was a politically-charged year for Dane County with issues ranging from public safety to public transportation, showing, in many cases, the ideological divisions between Dane County’s urban elected officials and the county’s more rural policymakers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.