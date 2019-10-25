It wasn’t the prettiest game for the Waunakee football team, but it got the job done
A bend-but-don’t-break defensive performance – combined with three second-half touchdowns by Alec Morgan – lifted the Warriors to a victory in their WIAA Level 1 postseason contest on Friday night against the Silver Eagles of Monona Grove.
Waunakee 21,
Monona Grove 6
The Silver Eagles held the ball for the majority of the first half, winning the time of possession battle with over 17 minutes compared to just seven for the Warriors. A pair of first-half interceptions thrown by Caden Nelson didn’t help Waunakee’s cause, giving the Silver Eagles' offense extra opportunities.
The Warrior defense clamped down whenever backed up deep inside their own territory. Three times – once in the first and twice in the second quarter – Monona Grove drove the ball inside Waunakee’s red zone; three times, the Silver Eagles came away empty-handed.
“Those were huge stops, no question…” said Waunakee’s Head Coach Pat Rice. “Our defensive kids made some big plays. You run out of real estate – for them – to run some of their concepts. We were able to press and… we dialed up pressure and got home.”
Twice, Waunakee’s defense secured stops on fourth down, while the third trip into the red zone for Monona Grove resulted in a field goal attempt with six seconds to go until halftime.
Joe Hauser got a hand on the kick, resulting in the teams heading into the locker room deadlocked in a scoreless tie.
In the second half, Waunakee’s defense picked up right where they had left off, stalling Monona Grove’s opening drive to give their offense good field position.
“We didn’t play a very clean first half,” Rice said of Waunakee’s offense. “We wanted to get in and make some adjustments.”
Those adjustments proved to be effective; it took the Warriors just 48 seconds to drive 55 yards for the game’s first score. A deep pass from Nelson to Morgan set the Warriors up on the four-yard line; Morgan finished the job on the next play, running behind his wall of blockers for the game’s first score.
“We’ve got a lot of heart; we’re not going to back down…” Morgan said of the offense’s response in the second half. “Our Hogs just kept pushing and wanted it more.”
The extra point was drilled by Aidan Driscoll, and the Warriors took a 7-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
Early in the fourth, Monona Grove finally broke through Waunakee’s defense. Brady Killerlain scored on a one-yard touchdown plunge, putting the Silver Eagles just an extra point away from tying the game. The PAT was missed, however, and Waunakee still held a narrow 7-6 lead with 10:08 to play.
The Warriors took over on the ensuing drive with phenomenal field position, thanks to a long kick return by Isaac Schaaf down to the Monona Grove 35.
For the second time, Morgan set up the offense with a goal-to-go situation via a 23-yard run to the one-yard line. Once again, Morgan finished the job, netting his second rushing touchdown of the night.
Waunakee’s defense forced a three-and-out on the following possession, and Monona Grove rolled the dice on a fake punt deep in their own territory. The pass off the fake fell harmlessly to the turf, putting Waunakee in position to take a commanding lead with 7:23 to go.
Less than two minutes later, Morgan found paydirt for the third time, this time from two yards out.
Up 21-6, a fourth-down interception by Jacob May ended any chance Monona Grove had to extend their season. Waunakee was able to run the clock out from there to seal the win.
His three-touchdown performance was especially impactful Morgan; he had been sidelined for significant amount of time this season due to injury.
“It feels amazing,” Morgan said of being able to come back and make the impact he did. “Being out, I still kept that connection with my brothers and everyone on the team. Coming out, we still had that connection and it showed; it really showed.”
“I’m happy for him,” added Rice. “The line got him some space. We talked to the offense at halftime and tried to adjust some things. Some of it was just how physical – or lack thereof – we were being… Alec’s a heck of a talent, but – like anybody – he needs space.”
Morgan led the Warriors in rushing – with 105 yards – and receiving – with 32 yards – on the night. Nelson added 55 yards on the ground and 96 through the air, going six for 10 on his pass attempts. Caden Lewis tallied 32 yards through the air, as well.
With the victory, the 9-1 Warriors advance onto Level 2 of the WIAA Playoffs, where they’ll meet Milton. The 9-1 Red Hawks bested La Crosse Central 36-33 in their first round matchup Friday night; kickoff at Warrior Stadium is scheduled for 7 p.m next Friday.
