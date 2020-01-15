The Warriors are starting to pull away from the pack.
With a pair of Badger North victories last week, the Waunakee boys’ hockey team remained unbeaten in conference play, opening up a two-and-a-half-game lead in the Badger North.
On Tuesday, the Warriors traveled to Sauk Prairie: the second-ranked in the conference standings.
Waunakee 2,
Sauk Prairie 0
Quality shots were few and far between for both squads in the early going against the Eagles. Waunakee and Sauk Prairie combined for a total of nine shots on goal in the opening period, none of which found the back of the net.
After a defensive-minded first period, the Warriors emerged in the second eager to score. They did so twice in the first 45 seconds; Isaac Nett – from Drew Christianson – scored the first just 32 seconds after play resumed. Danny Reis beat Sauk Prairie’s goalie 13 seconds later, getting the assist from Alex Dull and Nett to put the Warriors up 2-0.
Two goals proved to be enough of a cushion for the Waunakee defense and goalie Ben Luebke. On the night, Luebke made a total of 18 saves to record his second shutout victory of the season.
Three days later, Waunakee made the trip to Reedsburg to face the Cheavers of Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells.
Waunakee 3,
Reedsburg 2
Over the course of the first two periods, it looked to be business as usual for the Warriors. Waunakee outshot the Cheavers by a combined 29 to 19 margin in the first and second periods, netting goals by Magnus Sheridan and Reis in the first, followed by a third goal from Nett in the second.
In goal, Luebke stopped all 19 shots sent his way over the first and second periods. Heading into the third, it looked like Waunakee was cruising to another win.
That’s when the Cheavers gave the Warriors all they could handle.
In the game’s final period, Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells controlled the pace, putting an eye-opening 25 shots on Waunakee’s goal. Luebke held firm for much of the period, but the Cheavers finally broke through with under seven minutes to go, scoring their first goal of the night.
Down 3-1, Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells’ attack continued, and they netted their second goal of the game with two and a half minutes to play.
Their frenzied rally ultimately came up just short; the Cheavers were unable to net a third goal to even the game at three, and Waunakee emerged from Reedsburg with their fourth consecutive victory.
Luebke made 42 saves in the victorious effort.
The Warriors – now 10-3-0 (6-0-0 Badger North) and ranked fourth in the state in Division 2 – will travel to Onalaska on Saturday for their next contest. The puck is scheduled to drop at the Onalaska Omni Center at 1 p.m.
