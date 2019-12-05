NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
December 25, 1924
A community ball will be held at the Koltes Hall, Dane, Monday evening, Dec. 29. Kuestner’s Orchestra will furnish the music.
The 74x120 ft. McWatty garage is now completed and is supposed to be one of the best equipped in the state.
There are two severe cases of small pox in the Town of Vienna, which are rigidly quarantined.
EIGHTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
December 27, 1934
Mrs. Albert Statz had the misfortune of breaking her ankle Monday morning when she slipped and fell.
Rev. C.J. Hausner bestowed the Papal Blessing on the members of St. John’s parish after the 10 o’clock Mass Christmas Day.
Rhinehard Helt, former resident of Waunakee, observed his 90th birthday at the home of his son, John, at Madison.
EIGHTY YEARS AGO
December 28, 1939
Wally Kainz broke the season’s record at the Middleton Alleys on Tuesday when he rolled a 613 total.
The high school basketball team lost to Prairie du Sac 14 to 27. Neither team scored during the first six minutes of play.
Dr. J.S. Doll was elected president of the Dane County Dental Society at the annual business meeting held Dec. 19.
The Music Festival will be held at the high school here this year, on Thursday, Jan. 11.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
December 28, 1944
The infant son of Mr. and Mrs. Jack Hewitt, born on Dec. 17, died on the same day at the Madison hospital.
Miss Jane Hildebrandt, assistant state editor of the Clinton Herald at Clinton, Iowa, spent the weekend at her home here.
In this issue of the Tribune appeared a long letter from Pvt. Joe Kessenich, who is stationed at Camp Robinson, Ark.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
December 29, 1949
Hubert L. Reeve, well known resident of Waunakee for many years, died at a Madison hospital on Thursday.
The Civic Club basketball team defeated Fall River there Thursday 52-46, for the fourth victory of the season.
Mr. and Mrs. Herbert Dermody are the proud parents of a son born Tuesday, Dec. 27, at St. Mary’s Hospital.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
December 24, 1959
Mr. and Mrs. Don Kaltenberg are rejoicing over the arrival of a son born at St. Mary’s Hospital on Wednesday, Dec. 16.
Mr. and Mrs. Leo Ziegler, Ashton, returned after enjoying a 10-day honeymoon trip in Florida. They are making their home on his father’s farm.
V.J. McCarthy brought in a dandelion blossom the other day which he picked near the office door at the Canning Corporation.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
December 25, 1969
Area church and school groups from Waunakee and Westport presented Christmas programs.
Mrs. Arthur Lamboley Sr., 83, former president of the Waunakee Telephone Co., died Friday in a Portage nursing home after a long illness.
The Waunakee High School basketball fortunes sank to a new low last Friday night when they were beaten by Poynette 56-32.
The infant daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lee Bongard was christened on Sunday, Dec. 21.
FORTY YEARS AGO
December 27, 1979
People in the Waunakee area will no doubt remember 1979 for its fuel shortage, inflation and ever tightening personal budgets.
In a ceremony at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Ashton, on Saturday, Oct. 13, Rita Marie Maly became the bride of Steven Michael Daleo. The parents are Mr. and Mrs. Herbert Maly of Waunakee and Mrs. Sam Daleo of Middleton.
Gregory Blaska, Marshall, was elected regional director at the annual meeting of the 5-D District of Associated Milk Producers, Inc., held last week at the Heritage House, Madison.
“It was a great Christmas gift.” That is how head coach Chris Kondrasuk summed up after her Warrior basketball team defeated the Lake Mills team 40-36. Waunakee’s record is now 4-0 in the conference and 5-0 overall.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
December 28, 1989
Dave and Linda Ripp, Waunakee, announce the birth of a son, Michael John, on Dec. 22.
Mike Arndt scored five points in overtime to help the Waunakee Warrior boys’ basketball team to a 70-65 victory over Monroe on the Warriors’ home court last week.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
December 23, 1999
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office, together with the FBI, arrested Barry T. Jackson of Schullsburg, Wis., for the armed robbery of a home in Westport last October.
This week’s Tribune Profile focuses on Susan Schremp, choir director at St. John the Baptist Church.
TEN YEARS AGO
December 17, 2009
In the past few months, area families who are down to their last dime have found help from one local man. Jerry Gericke of Waunakee collects donations from individuals and then passes them along to families referred by St. John’s Church and others.
Father Rupert Dorn, OFM Capuchin, was recently nominated for a Masters Sir Knight Award.
