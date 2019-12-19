There’s no such thing as an easy conference game.
The Golden Beavers proved tough, giving the Waunakee boys’ hockey team everything they could handle on Tuesday, Dec. 10, but a late goal lifted the Warriors to victory in their conference opener at Beaver Dam.
Waunakee 5,
Beaver Dam 4
Midway through the game, it looked like the Warriors were going to run away with a win. Halfway through the second period, Waunakee held a 3-0 lead after goals by Steven Pasinato, Pavel Rettig and Drew Christianson.
Beaver Dam was eager to prove, however, that their unbeaten record heading into Tuesday’s contest was no fluke. The Golden Beavers closed the gap to 3-2 with a pair of goals before the second period ended.
The 3-2 score remained for much of the third period until Beaver Dam took advantage of a power play to even the score at 3 with less than seven minutes to play. Needing a spark to halt the Golden Beavers’ momentum, the Warriors got exactly that when Pasinato netted his second goal of the night. The goal put Waunakee up 4-3 with less than three minutes to go, but Beaver Dam remained in the fight.
The Golden Beavers scored the equalizer less than two minutes later; with barely 30 seconds remaining and the score tied at 4-4, overtime loomed.
The Warriors quickly ensured there would be no extra hockey; only nine seconds after Beaver Dam tied the game, Waunakee regained the lead on a goal by Danny Reis from Isaac Nett. With just 23 seconds remaining in the game, the Warriors held on for a wild victory: their second straight.
Ben Luebke made a total of 23 saves to earn the win in goal.
With the win, Waunakee’s record stood at 3-2-0 (1-0-0 Badger North) leading into their rivalry game against DeForest on Tuesday, the results of which were unavailable for this week’s edition. Waunakee next hits the ice on Thursday, when they host Baraboo/Portage in another Badger North matchup. The puck is scheduled to drop on Thursday at the Ice Pond at 7:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.