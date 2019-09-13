It’s tough to lose while allowing a grand total of zero points.
The Waunakee football team’s defense secured their first shutout of the season this year, defeating the visiting Vikings of Mount Horeb/Barneveld 44-0 tonight.
Waunakee 44,
Mount Horeb 0
Both the Waunakee and Mount Horeb defenses clamped down early; each forced punts to start the game. A long punt return by Lawson Ludwig put the Warrior offense into scoring position, and Waunakee capitalized with a 41-yard field goal from Aidan Driscoll to score the first three points of the game.
With the lead, the Warrior defense was in attack mode. Ludwig recovered a fumble on the ensuing possession and returned it down to the Viking 13-yard line to once again set up the Warrior offense in terrific field position.
This time, the Warrior offense capitalized with a touchdown; Caden Nelson found Jordan Wuensch in the end zone to go up 10-0.
With the momentum firmly on their side, Waunakee started to roll. Nelson found the end zone on a quarterback sneak on the very first play of the second quarter, extending the Warrior lead to 17 points.
Waunakee’s defense then forced a three-and-out on the next possession, continuing their upward trend of putting pressure on opposing quarterbacks.
Waunakee’s pass rush was firing on all cylinders against the Vikings. The Warrior defense was in the Vikings' backfield all night - recording a total of five sacks - to ensure Mount Horeb/Barneveld’s quarterback was never comfortable.
“He can’t get settled in; he can’t get through his progression; his clock is sped up,” Waunakee’s Head Coach Pat Rice said of the effect Waunakee’s pressure had on the Vikings’ quarterback. “Even if we don’t get home – and we got home a lot – it speeds things up.
Cole Mobley tacked on another rushing touchdown on Waunakee’s next possession, and then the Warriors blocked a punt – which Will Boldon recovered in the end zone – to go up 31-0.
“There’s no feeling like it,” Boldon said on finding the end zone on the recovery. “It was awesome.”
After their defense forced yet another three-and-out, the Warriors had 44 seconds left in the first half to make sure a running clock was in place for to begin the second.
Waunakee quickly and methodically marched down the field. With two seconds to go until halftime, Nelson found Isaac Schaaf in the end zone for his second scoring toss of the night.
Up 38-0, a running clock ensured the second half zipped by.
The Warriors took advantage of their limited time in the second half, though. Caden McCurdy gave the offense phenomenal field position once more early in the third with his first interception of the season. Mobley capped off another methodical drive with his second rushing touchdown of the night, making the score 44-0 with seconds left to go in the third.
Waunakee’s defense finished the job, keeping the Vikings off the scoreboard for the remainder of the game to complete the shutout.
“I was really happy that next group – the whole second half – played and played much better than last week,” said Rice. “We challenged that group: next man up. They’ve got to be ready when it’s their turn and they played well.”
Nelson accounted for 119 yards through the air, going 14 for 18 while adding two touchdown passes. Mobley was the game’s leading rusher with 65 yards and two scores on 15 carries followed by Nelson with 62 yards on 10 carries. Wuensch was Waunakee’s top receiver with 42 yards on six catches, followed by Randy Vojtisek with 33 yards.
Defensively, Nathan Jordan was tops on the team with two sacks, followed by Jeb Frey and Daniel Ford, who each had one and a half sacks.
Waunakee’s defense held the Vikings to just 68 total yards, including minus 21 on the ground.
The Warriors (4-0, 2-0 Badger North) will now hit the road for the first of three straight away games. Waunakee will take on the 0-4 Baraboo Thunderbirds Friday night, with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.
