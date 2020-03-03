The Waunakee school board developed five pathways for its anticipated referendum last week. Price points ranged from $75.8 million to $142.6 million.
Superintendent Randy Guttenberg described them as varying combinations of facility projects.
“Think of it as a buffet line,” Guttenberg said. “We have everything out on the line and we’re trying to decide what we’re going to put on our plate. And we’re creating a few different plates.”
The first pathway would include an addition to Heritage Elementary School ($45.3 million), renovations at the high school, district office building and existing middle school ($6.5 million) and district-wide maintenance ($24 million).
The package has been estimated at $75.8 million.
“The first pathway was the absolute need,” school-board vice president Dave Boetcher said, “kind of the minimal referendum.”
The second pathway would involve an identical scope of work, with the exception of Heritage, where a new elementary school would be constructed directly east of the current facility. The cost of that package was estimated at $78.3 million.
Director Jack Heinemann explained the advantages of such an approach.
“If you look at (the second pathway),” director Jack Heinemann said, “you’ve got a brand-new school. From a maintenance standpoint, it all has a 20-year life… With a new school, you can set it up with your learning communities and things like that. And it’s only $2 million more.”
The third pathway would leave Heritage Elementary as is while accommodating for a new, 800-student-capacity middle school adjacent to the intermediate.
Projects would include construction of the new middle school ($67.7 million), renovations at the Teaching and Learning Center, the district office building and the high school ($3.1 million) and district-wide maintenance ($24 million).
The package would cost taxpayers an estimated $94.8 million.
Superintendent Randy Guttenberg noted that excluding renovations at Heritage would leave the elementary school with $5 million in immediate maintenance, which would therefore need to be factored into the cost of that option.
Boetcher argued that the district-wide maintenance ask of $24 million could be adjusted accordingly, by identifying cost-saving opportunities on the facility-maintenance list.
Guttenberg agreed that the requested amount could likely be reduced.
The fourth pathway would involve an identical scope of work, but include the addition to Heritage Elementary School – resulting in a referendum package valued at $140.1 million.
“Pathway four is Heritage and the middle school,” Boetcher said. “It’s one referendum… You can have them in two referendums, four years apart. But you’re going to pay 20 percent more for the second referendum" due to increased construction and borrowing costs.
The fifth pathway would include a new middle school, as well as a new Heritage Elementary. Renovations would take place at the TLC, the district office building and the high school.
District-wide maintenance would also be included, bringing the package’s cost to $142.6 million.
Facilities Director John Cramer said he has been looking at items on the maintenance list to identify ways to reduce the $24 million ask.
Monday night, Cramer presented the board’s facilities committee with proposed changes that would reduce the district-wide maintenance cost which was included in each of the pathways ($24 million) by more than 20 percent.
No action was taken on the proposal, as Cramer said he would continue to make modifications.
Board members have also discussed the idea of increasing the annual capital-maintenance budget – a move which could eliminate the need for district-wide maintenance costs to be included in the capital-projects portion of the referendum.
Guttenberg said the agenda packet for the March 9 school-board meeting will include a summary of the various pathways that board members had developed.
