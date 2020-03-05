NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
March 5, 1925
E.M. Miller and Ella Wheeler escaped serious injury when their car tipped near the Tony Kaltenberg farm.
Lenten services will be held at St. John’s Church Wednesday and Sunday evenings during lent.
A bill to modify the Volstad Act and allow the manufacture of 2.75 beer has been introduced in the Legislature.
EIGHTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
March 7, 1935
Joseph Kessenich, 82, passed away at the home of his daughter, Mrs. Peter Endres, last week.
Nick Kopp Sr. was elected secretary of M.F. Endres and treasurer of St. John’s congregation at a meeting held Tuesday evening.
Joan Bacon entertained some of her girlfriends Saturday on the occasion of her 10th birthday.
Ray Keller, who formerly farmed near Lodi, has purchased the Joe Hart farm east of Waunakee.
EIGHTY YEARS AGO
March 7, 1940
The N.A. Wethall family, who occupied the upper flat of the Joe Statz home, have moved to Madison.
Joe Gumin and his Orchestra will play here for Legion dance Monday, March 25.
Thomas C. Schmidt has been promoted to Assistant Regional Director in Charge of Resettlement Division on the Farm Security Administration.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
March 8, 1945
Mrs. Nell Simon has accepted a position as housekeeper for Rev. Miller at Westport.
The high school Forensics Contest will be held at Sauk City this year on Friday, March 23.
The high school Junior Class received their class rings and they are very much admired by all.
Mr. and Mrs. William Frederick have moved into the house recently occupied by S.E. Blake which they purchased.
Herman Adler had high totals of the week in league bowling here when he rolled a 628 total.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
March 9, 1950
Joey, a pet pigeon belonging to Don Kreul, disappeared the last Friday in February and has not been seen since.
The Civic Club basketball team defeated Mazomanie in a championship series here Sunday by a score of 53-52.
Mr. and Mrs. Louis Statz are spending some time in the warm climate of Hot Spring, Ark.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
March 3, 1960
Patrick Scott Simon, 13, son of Mr. and Mrs. Michael F. Simon, passed away at a Rochester, Minn., hospital early Tuesday morning.
Mrs. George Ellickson, 39, died suddenly Wednesday, Feb. 24, at a Madison Hospital.
Robert Kennedy, brother of Sen. John Kennedy of Massachusetts, was in Waunakee Wednesday morning on behalf of the candidacy of his brother John, for the U.S. President’s job.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
March 5, 1970
Girl Scout troops will be selling cookies March 6-14 in a door-to-door campaign.
The W Club at Waunakee High School designed and constructed a new trophy case.
Patrick Charles was the name chosen by Mr. and Mrs. Bernard Clearly as their son was baptized on Sunday, March 1.
FORTY YEARS AGO
March 6, 1980
The Student Council of Waunakee Junior High recently purchased new American and state flags as one of several projects.
Chuck Curwick stands on the winner’s platform after winning his second State WIAA Wrestling Championship.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
March 8, 1990
On a voice vote, the Dane County Board approved a $6,500 “mini” environmental impact study of the proposed site for a landfill in the Town of Westport.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
March 2, 2000
Some Waunakee Village Board members are asking if a policy should be established to help them decide on annexation petitions.
Waunakee administrators spent a morning in a workshop aimed to help them prepare for emergencies such as bomb threats.
TEN YEARS AGO
March 4, 2010
On April 6, Waunakee school district voters will be asked to approve school building projects totaling more than $34 million, and Monday the village board learned more about what those projects include.
Ruth E. Ripp, age 67, of Waunakee, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Wednesday, Feb. 24.
A workshop to help homeowners at risk for falling into foreclosure will be offered by the Dane County Foreclosure Prevention Taskforce.
