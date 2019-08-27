Waunakee residents could be voting on another school referendum at the ballot in November 2020. The Board of Education has begun discussion with architectural firms for a new middle school.
Three firms were interviewed during an Aug. 26 facility-committee meeting.
Representatives from each were given 45 minutes to present a proposal for architectural services and explain why their firm would be the best fit to design educational facilities in Waunakee.
The first firm to present was Bray Architects, who bills itself as a leader in K-12 school design. Its projects have included Windsor Elementary and Eagle Point Elementary Schools in DeForest, as well as a state-of-the-art STEM addition to DeForest High School.
The firm was hired for additions to Madison Country Day School in 2016.
“Thank you for the opportunity to submit our proposal to provide architectural, interior design, and community engagement services for the Waunakee Community School District (WCSD),” stated president Matt Wolfert. “We look forward to renewing our partnership.”
The firm proposed a pre-referendum fee of $12,000. Post-referendum fees would be calculated on a sliding scale correlating to the cost of construction, ranging from 5 percent to 6.75 percent.
The committee’s second interview was with Eppstein Uhen Architects (EUA), based in Madison.
The firm provided architectural services for the district following a successful 2014 referendum, when Waunakee Intermediate School was in the design and construction phase.
“EUA welcomes the opportunity to continue and strengthen our relationship with the Waunakee Community School District (WCSD) during the second phase of your Facilities Master Plan,” stated project manager Robin Savola.
The firm proposed a pre-referendum fee of $40,000. Post-referendum fees would be calculated on a sliding scale correlating to the total cost of construction, ranging from 5.25 to 7.25 percent.
The final firm to be interviewed was Plunkett Raysich Architects (PRA).
The company’s clients have included the Ripon and Sauk Prairie School Districts, Beaver Dam and Germanton High Schools, Forest Park Middle School and the Hamilton School District.
“Waunakee Community School District has a tremendous opportunity to shape the future of the District through the upcoming projects,” stated one of the firm’s partners, Steve Kieckhafer. “PRA is the best architectural partner to work with the District to realize its vision.”
The firm proposed a pre-referendum fee of $20,000 that would get credited back to the district. Post-referendum fees would be calculated on a sliding scale, ranging from 4.75 to 10.95 percent.
After the interviews, the committee discussed its options for an architectural firm.
“It’s interesting the way that the dialogue went,” said business manager Steve Summers, “because it was very similar to how it went in 2014.”
The committee said fees would need to be discussed prior to any recommendation.
