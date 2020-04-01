After stumbling a bit early in the season, the Waunakee prep wrestling team built up momentum as the 2019-2020 season went on. The Warriors were wrestling their best at the end of the season.
The Warriors peaked at the right time, as they won a share of their fourth straight Badger North Conference title. They claimed a WIAA Division 1 regional crown a week later.
Waunakee opened the season with a 41-33 Badger North Conference dual loss to Baraboo. It was the Warriors’ only conference dual loss of the season.
The Warriors dominated the rest of their conference duals. They had lopsided wins over Portage (51-21), Sauk Prairie (54-21), Reedsburg (54-19), Mount Horeb (65-3), Beaver Dam (63-15) and DeForest (58-14).
After entering the Badger Conference Tournament second in the North behind Baraboo, Waunakee stepped up to place third with 215.5 points. Stoughton (326) and Milton (240) claimed the top two spots, while Baraboo came was fourth 208.5 points.
By finishing ahead of the Thunderbirds at the conference tournament, the Warriors shared the overall Badger North Conference title with them.
Waunakee had 120-pounder Kolby Heinz, 132-pounder Sam Lorenz and 180-pounder Colton Grindle claim individual conference titles, while 126-pounder Nick Schweitzer, 145-pounder Berhett Statz and 160-pounder Kaden Hooker were third. Jayden Freie (106, seventh), Gabe Guralski (132, eighth), Braysen Ellis (138, sixth), Kyle Wilcox (152, seventh), Daniel Ford (182, sixth) and Jack Schweitzer (195, sixth) also placed.
The Warriors easily claimed the WIAA Division 2 Middleton Sectional with 280.8 team points. Host Middleton was second with 175.5.
The Warriors advanced all 13 of their wrestlers out of the regional, including Freie, Colton Nechvatal (113), Heinz, Schweitzer, Sam Lorenz (132), Ellis, Statz, Wilcox, Hooker, Grindle, Ford, Schweitzer and Jackson Reischel (220).
Heinz, Schweitzer, Lorenz, Ellis, Statz, Grindle and Ford all claimed regional titles, while Freie, Wilcox, Hooker and Schweitzer all placed second.
The Warriors fell short of a trip to the state team tournament after falling 55-18 to Holmen at the team sectional.
Waunakee had some great individual efforts at the Verona Sectional, as Heinz, Lorenz, Ellis, Statz and Grindle all qualified for state. All five placed second at the sectional.
Freie (27-20), Nechvatal (13-19), Schweitzer (35-6), Wilcox (18-12), Hooker (28-13), Ford (33-8), Schweitzer (26-15) and Reischel (9-11) had their respective seasons come to an end at the sectional tournament.
Although they didn’t place, Heinz (41-8), Lorenz (37-9), Ellis (33-13), Statz (41-10) and Grindle (20-4) all wrestled well at state.
The conference tournament and regional were not the only tournaments the Warriors performed well at. They claimed titles at the River Valley and Campbellsport invites, were fifth at the Bader State Invite and Zielinski Duals and seventh at the Bi-State Classic.
Waunakee will have some holes to fill in their lineup next season with the graduation of Schweitzer, Statz, Wilcox and Grindle, but they will have a good foundation to work around with the return of Heinz, Lorenz, and Ellis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.