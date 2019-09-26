The Waunakee boys’ soccer team had more than their share of scoring opportunities tonight.
With a double-digit advantage in shots on goal, the Warriors pulled out a 2-0 – with both goals coming in the second half – victory over Milton in a Badger Conference crossover game.
Waunakee 2,
Milton 0
In the game’s ninth minute, Cole Kettner had the game’s first shot on goal; Milton’s goalie Maverick Atwood made the save: his first of nine on the night.
“He played quite well,” said Waunakee’s Jacob Mouille of Atwood. “I played with him in club; he’s a very good goalie, and I think he had a great night.”
The Warriors were able to keep the ball on the Red Hawks’ side of the field throughout the majority of the first half and racked up a handful of quality scoring chances in the process.
Four more opportunities resulted in shots on goal, but neither Mouille, Mason Miller, Kettner nor Sam Acker could find the back of the net.
“It’s just the final pass and the finish,” added Mouille on what wasn’t quite working in the first half. “We’ve been working on it the entire season; sometimes it just doesn’t go.”
Milton’s lone scoring chance in the first half came at the 30-minute mark, but Joey Fuhremann made a stellar leaping save to punch it over the goal. The play was Fuhremann's lone save on the night in a shutout performance.
Waunakee’s final opportunity came with 80 seconds to go until halftime; Decker Storch fired a shot from just outside the box, but it went wide left.
After the half, Waunakee wasted no time continuing their attack on Milton’s goal. Over a 20-second stretch in the 48th minute, the Warriors forced the Red Hawks’ goalie to make three saves in a row in order to preserve the scoreless tie.
Seven minutes later, Waunakee finally broke through.
Kettner found Mouille on the left side of the net, and Mouille fired the ball past the goalie to record the game’s first goal.
“Just the passing and movement of the play,” Mouille said of what worked for the Warriors to finally find the back of the net. “We were doing that the entire game, and it finally decided to go through.”
Waunakee’s attack didn’t let up, but also didn’t garner many shots on goal the rest of the way. Several give-and-goes were thwarted by Milton’s defense over the next half hour.
With just over seven minutes to play, Mouille had the chance to extend Waunakee’s lead when the Warriors were awarded a penalty kick. Mouille drilled it, finding the upper left corner to give the Warriors a 2-0 advantage.
With the two-goal cushion, the Warriors kept everything in front of them the final seven minutes, leaving Waunakee Soccer Stadium with their eighth win of the season.
Waunakee (8-5-1) will be back in action on Tuesday, October 1 when they welcome the DeForest Norskies to Waunakee Soccer Stadium. Start time is scheduled for 7 p.m.
