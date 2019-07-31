For the 41st straight year, the streets of Waunakee were filled with runners for the WaunaFest Run.
A total of 1,115 people participated in the 41st annual WaunaFest Run Saturday morning between the 5k, 10-mile and kiddie races. Waunakee was well-represented on the leaderboard; 2017 Waunakee High School graduate Emily Royston won the women’s 5k in a time of 17:41, while Waunakee resident Jessica Van Beek-King took the top spot in the women’s 10-mile run, winning with a finish of 1:09:28. Men’s winners were Chris Pahnke of La Crosse in the 5k with a time of 17:05 and Matt Barrett of Verona in the 10-mile with a finish of 50:45.
Division winners from Waunakee in the 5k included: Andrew Zimmerman in the male 1-14 division with a finish of 21:17, Jordyn Jarvi in the female 15-19 division with a finish of 21:39, Kevin Czappa in the male 40-44 division with a finish of 22:13, Susan Galgon in the female 45-49 division with a finish of 28:36, Annie Schwartz in the female 55-59 division with a finish of 25:46, Anne Brasier in the female 65-69 division with a finish of 33:57, Ruthann Nelson in the female 70-74 division with a finish of 42:03 and Claude Doutre in the male 75-99 division with a finish of 32:06.
In the 10-mile race, Waunakee division winners included: Anna Vanderhoef in the female 15-19 division with a finish of 1:23:00, Ethan Thompson in the male 15-19 division with a finish of 59:35, Brian Carl in the male 20-24 division with a finish of 1:08:17, Megan Kasten in the female 25-29 division with a finish of 1:18:15, Ellen Zamansky in the female 40-44 division with a finish of 1:24:52, John Cherf in the male 50-54 division with a finish of 1:12:17 and Kevin Hess in the male 65-69 division with a finish of 1:17:41.
