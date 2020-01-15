The Waunakee-DeForest gymnastics team continues to get better and better.
As a team, the gymnasts bested Reedsburg on Tuesday before posting a season-best score on Saturday at the Charlie Martin Invite in Wisconsin Rapids.
Waunakee 126.55,
Reedsburg 119.65
The team’s depth proved to be the difference-maker on Tuesday in Reedsburg. Though Reedsburg took first in each event, Waunakee-DeForest outscored the Beavers by a considerable margin, taking second and third in three of the four events on the night.
Caylee Powers accounted for a pair of those second place finishes; Powers scored an 8.6 on the vault and a 7.925 on the uneven bars. Finishing behind Powers in third place were Lexi Burgard on vault (8.5) and Ashley Domask on the uneven bars (7.55).
Savannah Treinen was the other Waunakee-DeForest gymnast to claim a second-place finish. She did so on the floor exercise, where her mark of 8.525 was second, followed by Domask’s third-place score of 8.4.
Domask also took third place on the balance beam, posting a score of 7.75. In the all around competition, Domask finished in second with a score of 31.8.
“We are putting a lot of focus on our form in competitions,” said Waunakee-DeForest’s Head Coach Brittany Hoffman. “We hope to keep improving as we continue our competitions.”
Waunakee-DeForest indeed continued to improve, as they posted their best score of the season on Saturday in Wisconsin Rapids.
Charlie Martin Invite
Out of eight teams, Waunakee-DeForest placed third. In racking up 127.725 points, the team bested their previous season-high of 127.55, set in December against Milton.
Highlighting the day for Waunakee-DeForest were seven top-10 finishes, led by Powers’ second-place performance on the uneven bars (8.0) and Domask’s third-place finish on the balance beam.
“Ashley had her personal record score on the balance beam with an 8.7,” added Hoffman.
Kirsten Beery posted the next-highest finish for the team, taking sixth on the balance beam with a score of 8.4.
Burgard joined Powers in the top-10 on the uneven bars, taking ninth with a 7.775. Domask finished just behind Burgard, tying for 10th place with a 7.625. Domask also tied for 10th on the floor exercise, scoring an 8.425.
Powers posted the final top-10 finish of the day, taking 10th in vault with a score of 8.35.
In the all around competition, Domask’s 32.95 placed her in fourth.
“The girls had their best meet of the season,” Hoffman said. “We are hoping we will only go up from here.”
Waunakee-DeForest returned home the following Tuesday against Sauk Prairie, the results of which were unavailable for this week’s edition. The team will hit the road again on Saturday, when they travel to Watertown for another invite. Start time at Watertown High School is scheduled for 11 a.m.
