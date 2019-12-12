NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
December 25, 1924
John Patz, 66, died Sunday evening at a Madison hospital after a short illness.
Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Wipperfurth announce the birth of a son at their home here on Sunday, Dec. 21.
Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Bernards announce the birth of a son at their home in the Town of Springfield on Friday, Dec. 5.
EIGHTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
December 27, 1934
Mr. and Mrs. Theodore Taylor are rejoicing over the arrival of a son on Saturday, Dec. 22.
Mr. and Mrs. Fred Schoepp announce the arrival of a son on Saturday, Dec. 15.
Mr. and Mrs. Gerald Kessenich announce the birth of a daughter on Saturday, Dec. 22.
EIGHTY YEARS AGO
December 28, 1939
Joseph A. Hogan, 67, lifelong prominent resident of the Town of Westport, died at his farm home on Tuesday, after a long illness.
Mr. and Mrs. George Statz of Springfield announce the birth of a daughter on Dec. 6.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
December 28, 1944
Jacob Nellen, 93, old and respected resident of this area, died at the home of his son, Rev. J.W. Nellen, at Milwaukee on Thursday.
Mrs. Bertha Brietenbach, 74, mother of Mrs. O.A. Otteson, died Saturday at the home of a son at Neenah.
Word has been received from Arthur Lamboley that he is back in New Guinea and has been raised to the rank of Staff Sgt.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
December 29, 1949
Roman Ripp had high individual totals of the Waunakee leagues when he rolled a 572 total.
The fire department was called to extinguish a chimney fire at the home of Mrs. Katherine Kaltenberg Thursday afternoon.
Mr. and Mrs. Sylvester Adler will observe their 11th wedding anniversary on Tuesday.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
December 24, 1959
A large group gathered at the Waunakee High School gym Monday night to participate in the annual Christmas program. The High School Band and Girls’ Glee Club, under the direction of Mr. Paul Willink, presented a program of music and pageantry which was enjoyed by all.
Mrs. Mary Deneen, 69, Rt. 2, Sun Praire, mother of Mrs. Wilson Howard, Waunakee, died Monday night at the home of her daughter, Mrs. Arthur Schneider, Town of Burke.
FORTY YEARS AGO
December 27, 1979
Ray and Nancy Vanderploeg, Waunakee, are the new owners of Van’s Gateway Travel.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
December 28, 1989
1989 had its share of cold snaps, but nothing like last week when the windchill plummeted to the 60 and 70 below range, forcing the cancellation of school in Waunakee for two days.
The Westport Town Board approved the River Ridge Run preliminary plat, with conditions, after reviewing the opinion of attorney Richard Nordeng at the regular meeting Dec. 19.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Doug Clemens, a resident of Dane who serves as the chief of the Dane Volunteer Fire Department.
Catherine Meyer and Patrick Crahen were united in marriage on Saturday, Nov. 4, 1989, at St. John’s Catholic Church. She is the daughter of Ann and Dan Meyer, and he is the son of Jeannie and Robert Crahen, all of Waunakee.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
December 23, 1999
The Von Rutenbergs have bought a second boat to expand their cruise services on Lake Mendota.
Troy and Helen Hellenbrand welcome twins, a daughter and son, born Dec. 17.
Greg and Lory Goetsch, Waunakee, announce the birth of their daughter on Dec. 19.
Rob and Lynn Schultz, Waunakee, are the proud parents of a daughter on Dec. 19.
The Waunakee girls’ basketball team lost against Barneveld Saturday, breaking their winning streak.
TEN YEARS AGO
December 17, 2009
The clock is ticking on a chance to receive matching funds for a Waunakee Public Library endowment.
The Waunakee Forever Fund has until Dec. 31 to collect donations and receive a match from the Madison Community Foundation.
Last week’s snowfall may have been one for the history books.
