NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
November 6, 1924
The headlines in this paper read “Coolidge Wins” and “Wisconsin for LaFollette by about 100,000 Votes.”
Rev. and Mrs. W. Geske of Oregon announce the birth of twins, a son and a daughter, at their home on Nov. 1.
EIGHTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
November 8, 1934
Phil LaFollette was elected Governor and Bob LaFollette was returned to the U.S. Senate at the election held Tuesday.
The State Farm is busy loading sugar beets grown on J.A. Hogan Farm.
EIGHTY YEARS AGO
November 9, 1939
John Hart, 90, one of the few remaining pioneer residents of Waunakee, died at this home here Tuesday, Nov. 7.
Mr. and Mrs. Stanley Wilke announce the birth of a daughter at Wisconsin General Hospital on Sunday, Nov. 5.
St. Mary of the Lake Church will sponsor a poultry party at the Men’s Club hall Sunday evening, Nov. 12.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
November 9, 1944
Pvt. Martin J. Miller, 25, was killed in action in France on Aug. 1, according to information received by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. John B. Miller.
Seven young people living at Route 1, Waunakee, were injured early Monday morning when the car in which they were riding smashed into the side of a freight train on the Hurst crossing.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
November 10, 1949
We are having nice warm weather these days with temperatures going up to 70 degrees.
Miller’s Store is holding their Grand Opening Carnival starting Friday at 8 a.m.
Tiny George rolled a 591 total Tuesday night to top league bowling here last week.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
November 10, 1959
George M. Wendt of Madison will open a jewelry store and do watch repairing in the former Dr. O.A. Otteson office on Main Street.
Henry Kruschek Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. Henry Kruschek Sr., of Waunakee, recently received the Inland Daily Press Association’s “Outstanding Newspaper-boy Award” for delivering The Capital Times.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
November 6, 1969
Village of Waunakee taxpayers can expect a property tax boost of about $1.51 per thousand of assessed valuation for village and school services if a proposed 1970 budget is approved.
Father Elmer Dietzel has been named pastor of St. John’s Church by Bishop O’Donnell, replacing Father Raymond Ziegler, who will become pastor at St. Mary’s in Sullivan. The move becomes effective Nov. 12.
FORTY YEARS AGO
November 8, 1979
In a 6-0 vote, the Waunakee Village Board Monday voted to order the Waunakee Community School District to construct a sidewalk along the west side of South Street on district property from School Drive to Simon Crestway.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
November 9, 1989
Waunakee High School is once again the home of the Class B state champion in girls’ volleyball. That distinction was earned Saturday when the Warrior volleyball team swept past three other opponents to claim the title at the Wisconsin Interscholastic Tournament.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
November 4, 1999
A man accused of causing an accident that killed two Waunakee children pleaded no contest in Dane County Court on Monday. David Raemisch was charged with two counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and one count of causing injury.
TEN YEARS AGO
October 29, 2009
Bill Barlow, village administrator for Waunakee since January, presented his letter of resignation to the board during a closed session meeting Monday afternoon. The resignation was effective immediately.
