A male driver was involved in a one-car collision at the intersection of Main Street and Century Avenue Friday morning.
Witnesses reported seeing a southbound vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed before colliding with the island at the roundabout, at which point some say the vehicle became airborne, and slowing to a stop in the Village Mall parking lot.
The cause of the crash has yet to be determined.
Earlier today, Waunakee Police Department’s Adam Kreitzman released the following statement in regard to the Feb. 28 incident:
“On Friday 02/28/20 at approximately 9:29 AM, Waunakee Police responded to a traffic crash at Century Ave and Main St.,” Kreitzman stated. “Investigation revealed Bruce Fueger was traveling southbound on S. Century Ave when he lost control of his vehicle and stuck a traffic sign in the roundabout. Fueger continued southbound, drove over the sidewalk near Village Hall striking a tree, clock and mailbox before coming to rest in Village Mall parking lot. Fueger was transported by Waunakee EMS to an area hospital. The crash is still under investigation. Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash.”
Waunakee Area EMS declined to comment on the extent of the driver’s injuries.
