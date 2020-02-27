The Waunakee boys’ basketball team had one final opportunity to clinch the Badger North Conference title outright.
The Warriors accomplished that mission on Thursday night, blowing out Reedsburg at the Waunakee High School Fieldhouse on senior night.
“I’m proud of these seniors…” said Waunakee’s Head Coach Dana MacKenzie of Waunakee’s trio: Jake May, Caden Hough and Oleg Novinski. “For them to go out like this tonight, to win the title, for all of them to score, for Oleg to get an and-one to finish. I’m proud of those guys; they went through a lot over the years and there’s only three of them left. That’s a credit to them with their loyalty and their dedication to the program.”
Waunakee 76,
Reedsburg 52
Midway through the second half, Waunakee was in danger of getting into a fight with the Beavers. The Warriors’ lead – 39-26 at halftime and as many as 16 points early – had dwindled down to 11 points after a Reedsburg basket.
“I think we just got a little loose and were trying to make plays on our own instead of trusting each other and the offense,” MacKenzie said of the cold stretch to open the second half.
Sparked by an Aidan Driscoll three, the Warrior offense got back to their consistent ways that had given them the lead in the first place. Waunakee’s lead ballooned from just 11 points at 44-33 to 20 points – 60-40 – over a span of four and a half minutes.
“It’s a long game,” MacKenzie added. “We had a couple not-so-great stretches, but the rest of the game was really good.”
The Warriors were able to sustain their lead throughout the final minutes of the game, capped by Novinski’s and-one in the paint that brought a raucous Waunakee student section to their feet. After Novinski's finishing touches gave his team the 76-52 win, the Warriors claimed sole possession of the conference title.
“It feels great,” MacKenzie said. “Every year, the first goal is to win the conference and for Waunakee to bring it back here. These guys worked hard all year to do that.”
Andrew Keller led all scorers with 14 points on the night, followed by Caden Nelson, Jaxson Zibell and Jack Dotzler with 10. Driscoll added nine points, while Casey Fischer tacked on seven. Joey Fuhremann scored five points, and Hough, Novinski and Randy Vojtisek each scored three. May rounded out the scoring with two points.
With the win, the Warriors close their regular season with a 17-5 (12-2 Badger North) record. Waunakee will have more than a week off before hosting their playoff opener against Watertown next Friday.
“Continue to get better,” MacKenzie said of the team’s focus heading into the postseason. “We’re still young; we’re still learning. We still can be a lot better than we are. We’ve got a full week to prepare for the playoffs; we’ll enjoy this for the weekend and come back to work next week.”
Tip time against the Goslings at the Waunakee High School Fieldhouse is scheduled for 7 p.m.
