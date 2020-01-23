NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
January 22, 1925
The report from Secretary of the Waunakee Canning Co. shows net earnings over $22,000 in spite of the poor corn crop.
The Waunakee city basketball team lost to Windsor Thursday night in Cameron’s Garage 26-10.
EIGHTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
January 24, 1935
Mrs. Herman Wipperfurth had the misfortune to slip on the ice Wednesday and fracture her leg.
The farm home on the Wm. Fisher farm, occupied by Herman Kessenich, was completely destroyed by fire Monday evening. The fire truck bucked snowbanks 5 and 6 feet deep to get to the farm.
John Klingelhofer had the misfortune of having his ears freeze Monday morning.
EIGHTY YEARS AGO
January 25, 1940
Five carloads of mixed stock were shipped out of Waunakee Monday by stock buyers, Louis Statz and Joe Krainik.
The high school basketball team lost a thriller to Mazomanie Friday night by a score of 20-22.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
January 25, 1945
Mr. and Mrs. Clifford Kahl announce the birth of twin sons at St. Mary’s Hospital Sunday, Jan. 21.
The Math Niesen family have sold their house at Springfield and will move to Madison in the near future.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
January 26, 1950
Wednesday afternoon we had rain, which was accompanied by thunder and sharp lightning, and believe it or not, there was a rainbow.
The Waunakee Civic Club basketball team won a close game from Fall River at Smitty’s Hall Sunday by a score of 29-45.
Rev. B.J. Reddington spent the past 10 days with his parents at Pottsville, Pa.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
January 21, 1960
Wilfred A. Ballweg, 20, son of Mr. and Mrs. Frank W. Ballweg, Route 1, Dane, was fatally injured while helping get another car out of the ditch on Hwy. 19.
Mr. and Mrs. Robert Wagner announce the birth of a son on Jan. 11.
Mr. and Mrs. Leo Clemens, Dane, announce the arrival of a son at Madison General Hospital on Friday, Jan. 15.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
January 22, 1970
A smorgasbord Sunday for about 135 interested parents and students was the culmination of a fun-filled weekend for six area AFS students.
The Waunakee Warriors lost a tough game to an inspired Heights team last Friday night by a score of 80-61.
FORTY YEARS AGO
January 24, 1980
A 30-year-old Town of Dane farmer, Wayne Ziegler, underwent surgery Monday afternoon following an accident at his farm off Brereton Road.
Dorothy Wiscott, recently from Whitewater, is residing at 718 Knightsbridge with her daughter, Joann, age 3. She works for Wis. Telephone Co. in Madison.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
January 25, 1990
Waunakee has earned a spot in the Wisconsin Library Association publication, the “Wisconsin Literary Travel Guild.” This recognition is due to Ella Wheeler Wilcox, the noted writer who grew up in the Waunakee area in the 1800s.
Waunakee kept its hold of first place in the Badger Conference girls’ basketball standings following two victories last week.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
January 20, 2000
Members of the Waunakee school board got a look at a more detailed plan for a school expansion last week, including a $31 million high school.
The Waunakee Village Board voted Monday to go ahead with annexation of 62 acres owned by developer John Ganser.
A public hearing is set for Waunakee residents to weigh in on the creation of two more Tax Incremental Finance Districts for the Waunakee business park.
Dusty and Stephanie Hackbart are the proud parents of a son, Barrett James, born Jan. 13.
TEN YEARS AGO
January 21, 2010
Despite the urging of the Economic Development Commission, the Waunakee Village Board Monday declined to request proposals for a library project without the voters’ consent.
The Waunakee school board moved closer to finalizing plans for an April 6 referendum at a special board meeting Jan. 12. The still rough-around-the-edges plan calls for the construction of a new elementary school, conversion of the Heritage/Intermediate complex into solely a 5-6 building, additions to Prairie Elementary to make it a true six track and additions and remodeling to the high school.
The Westport town board rejected a number of potential county zoning changes at Monday night’s meeting. Despite all the changes recommended by the Dane County Towns Association (DCTA), the board voted each one down.
As soldiers from across the state flood home from Iraq this month, two members of the Wisconsin Air National Guard stopped in at Prairie Elementary Friday to thank students for care packages sent to them in Iraq.
Ever since an off-duty sheriff’s deputy in northern Wisconsin gunned down six people two years ago, there has been a push by some at the Capitol to require potential law enforcement officials to undergo mental health evaluations.
A Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) prairie drumlin in the town of Westport likely soon will have a little more protection. Waunakee/Westport Joint Plan Commissioners Jan. 12 reviewed an initial consultation for a certified survey map and rezone to split the Koltes homestead and the site of a cellular phone tower from the rest of a parcel to be purchased by the National Heritage Land Trust, Westport administrator Tom Wilson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.