With three top-10 ranked teams on their schedule this weekend, the Waunakee girls’ tennis team knew they were in for a test for a second straight week.
With that in mind, the Warriors’ lineup got shifted around for this weekend’s Madison/Milwaukee Challenge. Sara Sowinski switched from No. 1 doubles to No. 1 singles, Jena Opsahl and Eliza Endres teamed up at No. 2 doubles and Julia Zabel made the move to No. 1 doubles with Trista Ripp.
“I saw areas in our roster where I thought we needed to get stronger, especially looking ahead to our own conference,” said Waunakee’s Head Coach Chris Nuenthel. “Our goal this year is to take back the conference from DeForest, and that’s what these first few weekends are helping us accomplish… I believe this is the line-up that has the best chance to bring the conference title back to Waunakee this fall.”
Kettle Moraine 6,
Waunakee 1
Waunakee’s lone victory in their Madison/Milwaukee Challenge opener against the Lasers came at No. 3 doubles, where Danielle Rogers and Jadyn Statz overcame a shaky start to get an early win.
“Danielle and Jadyn had a rough first set in our opening match vs. Kettle Moraine, losing 3-6,” said Nuenthel. “But then they started playing more aggressive, and the confidence started growing the entire weekend.”
After dropping their first set, Rogers and Statz came back in convincing fashion, taking the second set 6-2 and winning the ensuing tiebreaker 10-6.
At No. 2 doubles, Opsahl and Endres also pushed their Kettle Moraine opponents to a tiebreaker, but couldn’t pull off the victory, falling 6-2, 6-7 (4), 10-3.
The remainder of Waunakee’s lineup was unable to steal any sets from the eighth-ranked Lasers. Next up was an even tougher contest against the top ranked team in the state: Homestead.
Homestead 6,
Waunakee 1
Once again, Rogers and Statz pulled off the lone victory for the Warriors, defeating their opponents at No. 3 doubles 6-4, 6-4. Zabel and Ripp at No. 1 doubles, along with Opsahl and Endres at No. 2 doubles both fell in straight sets.
On the singles’ side of the bracket, Waunakee’s competitors – Sowinski at No. 1, Gretchen Lee at No. 2, Alli Larsen at No. 3 and Alexis Loomans at No. 4 – put up a fight, but ultimately were unable to snag any sets from their opponents.
Arrowhead 6,
Waunakee 1
Against the Warhawks on Saturday, Waunakee’s highlight came at No. 4 singles, where Loomans scored a 6-3, 6-3 over the previously unbeaten Carolyn Strandberg.
“Alexis probably had the biggest win of the weekend…” said Nuenthel. “making Carolyn now 9-1 at No. 4 singles.”
A few other Warrior players had good chances in their matches, but couldn’t quite secure victories. Sowinski won her first set at No. 1 singles 7-6 (3), but dropped both a close second set 5-7 and the tiebreaker 10-5.
The remainder of Waunakee’s lineup lost in two sets, though both Zabel and Ripp – along with Rogers and Statz – nearly forced a tiebreaker.
Nicolet 5,
Waunakee 2
After a small change to the lineup – Loomans moved up to No. 3 singles and Davina Gerber played at No. 4 singles – the Warriors took a pair of matches against Nicolet. Gerber won a back-and-forth match against her opponent 6-2, 4-6, 11-9.
At No. 3 doubles, Rogers and Statz finished the weekend with a 3-1 record, handily beating their opponent 6-1, 6-2.
“We have talked as a team the only difference between us and these top schools right now is how confident they are in their approach to the game…” added Nuenthel. “Coming out 3-1 should start boosting confidence.”
Opsahl and Endres had the closest match out of the rest of the team, falling 7-6 (1), 6-3 at No. 2 doubles.
The Warriors continued their early-season schedule on Tuesday at Quann Park in Madison, where they took on the Edgewood Crusaders in the Badger Challenge. The results of this match were unavailable for this week’s edition.
Waunakee returns home on Sept. 3, when they host Beaver Dam in their Badger North opener. Start time at Ripp Park is scheduled for 4:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.