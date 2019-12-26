The Waunakee boys’ basketball team saw their six-game win streak to open the season snapped over the weekend.
The Warriors scored victories number five and six earlier in the week against Baraboo and Portage, but were unable to extend their streak to seven games on Saturday, when they traveled to Wauwatosa East.
Waunakee 61,
Baraboo 51
A fast start by the Warriors on Tuesday doomed the Thunderbirds.
Waunakee’s lead hit double digits late in the first half, and at the half, the Warriors held a 15-point lead: 31-16.
After extending their lead to 19 points – 40-21 – in the first five minutes after halftime, Waunakee was able to cruise to the finish line. Though Baraboo finished strong, the outcome of the game was never in any doubt as Waunakee secured the 61-51 win.
Andrew Keller led the Warriors in scoring on the night with 13 points, followed by Caden Hough and Jacob May with nine each. Caden Nelson added seven and Jack Dotzler scored six. Jaxson Zibell tallied five points and Casey Fischer notched three in his season debut. Aidan Driscoll, Drew Regnier, Kaden Kruschek and Nolan Breidenbach all scored two points, and Randy Vojtisek rounded out the scoring with one point.
Waunakee 59,
Portage 50
Against the Thunderbirds, a strong first half was the difference for Waunakee. Three days later against the Warriors of Portage, it was in the second half where Waunakee earned the victory.
At halftime, Waunakee’s lead stood at just two points: 21-19.
As Waunakee opened up their lead in the second half, their depth proved to be the difference. Waunakee had eight players contribute on the scoreboard compared to just four for Portage.
As a result, Waunakee’s halftime lead of two grew to nine points by the time the clock ran out, giving the team a 59-50 win.
Hough led Waunakee with 13 points, followed by Nelson with 11. May and Keller each added nine, while Regnier scored six. Fischer tacked on five points, and Driscoll and Dotzler rounded out the scoring with three points each.
Prior to the start of the game, Waunakee’s Head Coach Dana MacKenzie was honored with a presentation marking his 300th win, which took place in last year’s WIAA Regional Final against Racine Park.
Wauwatosa East 49,
Waunakee 44
The lead proved difficult for the Warriors to hold during Saturday’s contest at Wauwatosa East.
After trailing for much of the first half, Waunakee took a 22-20 with under four minutes to go until the half. The Red Raiders ended the first half on a 5-0 run, however, to take a 25-22 lead into halftime.
Early in the second half, Wauwatosa East extended their lead to as many as 13 points. The Warriors continued to fight against the Red Raiders, methodically cutting the lead down to just two points – 46-44 – with under a minute to go.
The comeback fell just short for the Warriors, though; Waunakee was unable to take the lead after making it a one-possession game, and after Wauwatosa East hit three free throws in the final seconds of play, the Red Raiders handed Waunakee their first loss of the season.
Keller and Nelson paced the Warriors with 12 points apiece, and Hough added 11. Fischer tacked on six points, and Evan May rounded out the scoring with three points.
The Warriors, now 6-1 (4-0 Badger North) will return home this weekend to play in the two-day Ab Nicholas Holiday Hoops Classic. Waunakee’s first game on Friday against Port Washington is scheduled to tip off at 5 p.m.
