The Badger North is up for grabs.
After losing just one senior to graduation, the Waunakee boys’ swim team has the conference title within their sights.
Leading the way is a two-time state qualifier in Zach Vinson. The versatile junior has swum at state in five separate events over his first two years, giving new head coach Heather Frank plenty of options when searching for the optimal lineup.
Joining Vinson are a large group of returnees. Seniors Hudson Tomblin, John Kaney, Sam Calkins and Tyler Schey are accompanied by juniors Luke Kobza and Paul Busse to make the Warriors a formidable squad in the Badger North.
Those returnees, combined with rising sophomores Ryan Lahey, Sean Shrader and Ben Madonia, mean Waunakee returns a dozen individual top-10 finishers from last year’s conference meet; with growth from the 2018-19 season, this year’s group should have the ability to contend in the Badger North.
Depth will once again be a question mark for the 2019-20 team. Though the Warriors return more proven swimmers than in years past, Waunakee will still need to find newcomers to fill in the gaps to complete the lineup.
To open their season, the Warriors will host Baraboo this Tuesday in a Badger North dual before hitting the road for multiple invitational meets.
Start time for Tuesday’s meet against the Thunderbirds is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Waunakee High School Aquatic Center.
