“Young” is no longer a word that can be used to describe the Waunakee boys’ lacrosse team.
A large class of juniors headlines a Warrior team hoping to return to the state title game after a one-year hiatus.
“The junior group is very talented and deep,” said Waunakee’s Head Coach John Gengler, in his first year leading the program after being an assistant for several years. “With only having three seniors in the program, we will rely on the strong junior and sophomore classes. I think the juniors have all played a ton of lacrosse and went through some growing pains last season. They will need to continue to grow and play an unselfish, up-tempo brand of lacrosse, which suits their style and should be really fun to watch. They are very motivated to prove themselves this season.”
Offensively, the team will be led by junior attackers Clayton Cerett, Jack Gengler, Kaden Kruschek and sophomore Luke Reiter.
“They have worked extremely hard last summer, in the fall and this winter to become more complete players,” added John Gengler. “I think they are really ready to make an impact this season.”
In goal for the team is another junior: Ray Olkowski. In his third year as the team’s starting goalie, Olkowski will look to drop his goals allowed average from his mark of 6.8 per game last year: a number that ranked fourth in the Big Badger Conference.
Defensively, sophomore Brayden Olstad is the lone all-conference honoree. The unit supporting Olkowski will include senior Wyatt Zeigler and juniors Cody Bunch, Michael Zylka, Ben Bobeck, Ethan Olson and John King.
There’s no shortage of returning contributors at midfielder, either. Perhaps the deepest group for the Warriors includes seniors Lucas Greiber and Alec Morgan, along with juniors Thomas Meffert, Isaac Schaaf, Jaxson Ryan, Matthew Lindley and John Kittoe, while juniors Nick Schroeder and Parker Stedman will contribute as long-stick middies.
Though the team went through growing pains a year ago, going 13-10 and 8-3 in the Big Badger, Waunakee expects to be prepared for a deep run when the postseason rolls around. A grueling schedule that includes state champions from Wisconsin, Nevada and Missouri will make the Warriors a battle-tested group. The Big Badger returns the defending state runners-up in Middleton, along with a handful of perennial powers in Sauk Prairie, Verona and Sauk Prairie.
“Last season, the conference race was very tight between Sauk, Middleton, Sun Prairie and us,” said Gengler. “Our three conference losses were by a combined four goals. I see this season being very similar to last year… I expect the 2020 season to be challenging.”
The Warriors will open their season on the road against Appleton United on March 27 at UW-Oshkosh. The home opener comes more than two weeks later, when they host Waukesha on the turf at Warrior Stadium.
