The Waunakee wrestling team sent 13 wrestlers to their WIAA Regional in Middleton. All 13 will advance onto sectionals.
The Warriors ran away with a victory in their regional, outpacing second-place Middleton by 105 points.
WIAA Regional (Middleton)
Led by seven first-place finishes, Waunakee posted a team total of 280.5 points. Taking first place in their brackets – all posting 3-0 records on the day – were Kolby Heinz at 120, Nick Schweitzer at 126, Sam Lorenz at 132, Braysen Ellis at 138, Berhett Statz at 145, Colton Grindle at 170 and Dan Ford at 182.
Four more Waunakee wrestlers – Jayden Freie at 106, Kyle Wilcox at 152, Kaden Hooker at 160 and Jack Schweitzer at 195 – finished strong with second-place finishes on the day.
Needing to place in the top four to advance onto sectionals, Coltan Nechvatal at 113 and Jackson Reischel at 220 did exactly that. Nechvatal took his third-place match by a score of 13-4 over his Madison West opponent, while Reischel came back from an opening-round loss to place fourth. In his fourth-place match, Reischel bested his opponent from DeForest in a 5-1 decision.
Perhaps the most impressive performance of the day belonged to Nick Schweitzer. After a first-round bye, he quickly pinned both of his opponents, spending a combined 85 seconds on the mat.
With the team victory at regionals, the Warriors advanced onto the WIAA Team Sectional meet against Holmen on Tuesday, the results of which were not available for this week’s edition.
Waunakee will return to the mat on Saturday, when they head to Verona for their WIAA Individual Sectional with spots at the state tournament on the line. Start time at Verona High School is scheduled for 10 a.m.
