NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
February 5, 1925
The ground hog saw his shadow Monday, and we suppose, naturally, that we will have six more weeks of cold weather.
Ruth Grinde of Norway Grove, who suffered from an attack of pneumonia, is much improved.
Arthur Morris has informed the Tribune that he has rented a farm near Leeds.
Ray Koltes of Dane has gone to Minneapolis where he will take up the study of oils and gasoline.
EIGHTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
February 7, 1935
Grandma Borchers celebrated her 88th birthday at the Carl Borchers home Sunday.
Rev. J.C. Hogan, pastor of St. Peter’s Church in Oshkosh for 15 years, died suddenly Friday night.
Several young men had an opportunity to view the eclipse of the sun Sunday morning through glasses loaned to them by Leo Kessenich.
EIGHTY YEARS AGO
February 8, 1940
Mrs. Roy W. Cameron announces that the annual Red Cross roll call amounted to $36.79.
The high school basketball team lost to Sun Prairie 18-21 Tuesday night in an overtime thriller.
Fire destroyed the big machine shed and machinery at the Frank Raemisch home Wednesday evening.
Mrs. George Stehr entertained at her home Sunday in honor of her 58th birthday anniversary.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
February 8, 1945
Frank Fell, 56, died suddenly at his home in Dane on Tuesday, Jan. 30.
The high school basketball team bowed to Lodi Friday evening by a score of 33-22.
A letter from Joseph P. Simon, received by Mrs. John Nesvacil, was published in this issue.
Joseph Schwartz, 63, died Friday at his home in Springfield after a long illness.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
February 9, 1950
Mrs. Richard Taylor Sr., 74, died at a Madison hospital Monday morning after a lingering illness.
Frank Keegan Sr., 65, former operator of the Mendota Store, died at his home Wednesday, Feb. 1.
The Waunakee Civic Club basketball team was eliminated in the Invitational Tournament by Hasty Tasty 60-42.
Herman Adler topped all league bowling here last week when he rolled a healthy 621 total.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
February 4, 1960
Miss Mary Ann Duerst became the bride of Gervase H. Kruschek, son of Mr. and Mrs. Albert Kruschek, Rt. 1, Waunakee, Saturday, Jan. 30, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Patrick’s Church, Madison.
John Schmitt, 67, well-known Dane area farmer, died suddenly at his farm home Tuesday morning.
Mrs. Pat Bowles entertained at her home six tables of cards Monday afternoon for the benefit of St. John’s school fund.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
February 5, 1970
Waunakee will be host for the Capital wrestling championships tomorrow and Saturday.
Bob Long of the Washington Redskins will be the guest speaker at the St. Mary of the Lake Athletic Banquet in Westport.
Mrs. Ray Stehr, Grant Street, Waunakee, will serve the local area as 1970 Easter Seal Campaign Chairman.
FORTY YEARS AGO
February 7, 1980
Steven E. Keip, a senior horticulture major at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, has been selected as one of four national recipients of the Society of American Florists Endowment. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Walter Keip, Waunakee.
Dr. and Mrs. Albert (Punk) Deans, Dane, will observe their Silver Wedding Anniversary on Saturday, Feb. 16, with a Mass of Thanksgiving at St. Michael’s Church, Dane.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
February 8, 1990
Opponents of the landfill that is proposed for the Town of Westport came to the Waunakee Village Board Monday night to ask for support.
Waunakee’s Kim Kenas returned from the state Junior Miss Scholarship Program in West Allis with fond memories.
Steven and Joanne Roudebush, Waunakee, are the proud parents of a son, Tyler Steven, born Feb. 5.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
February 3, 2000
Members of a citizens facilities committee were just about split on whether the Waunakee school board should propose a referendum to build a new high school or middle school, a vote showed last week.
Of all the questions surrounding the potential expansion of school facilities, the surest bet seemed to be that a new high school would not resemble the conceptual drawing published in the Tribune last week.
Workers put the finishing touches on the new Winn Funeral Home located at 5785 Hwy. Q in Westport. Harvey and Ginger Winn will host an open house at the new facility on Feb. 6.
Kelly Scanlin, an eighth-grader from Waunakee, has been selected to travel to the British Isles with the People to People program.
After spotting high scoring McFarland two goals in the first period on defensive breakdowns, the Warrior hockey team retaliated with goals in the second and third periods to send the Badger Conference game into overtime Jan. 28.
TEN YEARS AGO
February 4, 2010
Despite a flurry of proposals and counter proposals, leaders of Dane County’s cities and villages have yet to sign a cost sharing agreement with the county for a $30 million updated emergency radio system.
While some village board members question why Waunakee residents should subsidize rail to accommodate Madison’s growth, others see the picture a little more regionally.
Dane County Executive Kathleen Falk has announced that the county is refinancing borrowing made to pay for a pair of capital improvement projects, saving county taxpayers millions over the next several years.
With a new year comes a fresh new look to the Tribune’s Web site. During the month of January, The Waunakee Tribune staff has been training on the Web site’s upgraded software. Overall, the site has been redesigned to provide smoother navigation between sections, including drop down navigational bars.
