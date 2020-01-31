At a Jan. 28 meeting, members of the public-works committee discussed sump-pump discharge and the problems that it has been causing along East Verleen Avenue.
The committee's citizen at-large member Nila Frye described an issue on the road’s 300 block.
“What’s occurring is the water from a sump pump goes onto the street,” Frye said, “and it causes a big skating pond. It’s bigger or smaller, depending on the freezing and thawing. But I see it as being a very unsafe condition.”
Frye said the problem is exacerbated by leaves left against the curb, which create a water backup. She asked village staff what was being done to correction the situation.
Public-works superintendent Bill Frederick explained current efforts.
“In this particular area,” Frederick said, “we usually monitor it in the wintertime. We’ll throw salt on it in the morning, and try to get it to slush up. And then we’ll go back with a piece of equipment and basically scratch it up, and clean it up as best we can.”
He said that was the extent to which his department could combat it.
Village engineer Kevin Even said a future solution might be to raise the crown of the road when it is reconstructed, which would keep more water in the gutter and less of it in the street.
“We’ll have an opportunity when that road is rebuilt to put a larger crown on the street. Normally, we have a 2-percent crown, so the water sheds off from the road to the curb and gutters,” Even said. “ But it can go as high as 4 percent, on the very extreme, to get water to stay in the gutter.”
Even said storm drains could be added as well, like they were on Santa Fe Trail.
“We had very similar issues on that road,” Even said. “If you remember, we had sump pumps being discharged onto front yards and running over the top of the sidewalk. And they were creating some pretty unsafe conditions. What we did in that case is we added catch basins.”
The engineer explained that additional inlets would allow water to enter the storm-sewer system sooner, by reducing the length of road it must travel to reach a storm drain.
He said the reconstruct would not take place within the next five years, however.
Even theorized that the issue has less to do with the road itself, and more to do with water levels that the county has encountered after consecutive years of historic rainfall.
“The problem is that – and I actually just confirmed this with the county storm-water engineers – we are at record stormwater levels and record groundwater levels in all of Dane County,” Even said. “Last year was the wettest year on record. So we’ve had repetitive wettest years on record.”
Trustee Gary Herzberg suggested the reconstruct be moved ahead, regardless.
“I mean we’re going to have to do it at some point,” Herzberg said. “Maybe we need to move it up on the schedule, maybe schedule it for three years out, because it’s not going to go away. Think about the next couple years. Maybe that’s something we have to consider.”
No action was taken on the discussion item.
