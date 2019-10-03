NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
October 30, 1924
Miss Hazel M. Roberts and Melvin J. Taylor were united in marriage at the bride’s home at Madison on Saturday, Oct. 25.
Mr. and Mrs. Peter Kaltenberg celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary at their home on Sunday, Oct. 26.
Matt V. Schmitz sprained both ankles recently when he became overbalanced and made a 10-foot jump to the ground.
J.V. O’Malley shipped in a nice carload of steers last week, which he will feed on his farm.
Mr. and Mrs. Chas Kalscheur were pleasantly surprised Monday evening on the occasion of their 20th wedding anniversary.
EIGHTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
November 1, 1934
J.F. Prohaska attended a meeting of Dane County high school principals at Mt. Horeb Wednesday.
Mr. and Mrs. Wm. Tew and family have vacated the Bakery Shop in the P.J. Uebersetzig building.
Kenneth Cooper, who is at the CCC Camp at Necedah, spent the weekend with his parents here.
Mass Mildred Schwab and Allie Maly were united in marriage in St. Peter’s Catholic Church at Ashton on Monday, Oct. 29.
The American Legion Post 360 is sponsoring an old time dance at the Men’s Club hall on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
EIGHTY YEARS AGO
November 2, 1939
Mr. and Mrs. Henry Hellenbrand are the proud parents of a daughter born on Sunday, Oct. 29.
Miss Mary O’Keefe, 78, died on Monday at the home of her brother, Rev. Joseph O’Keefe, at Milwaukee.
The Waunakee high school six-man football team lost to DeForest Friday by a score of 41-0.
Miss Leona Endres and Joseph M. Adler were united in marriage in St. Martin’s Church, Martinsville, on Tuesday, Oct. 24.
William Esser Sr., 78, well known here, died at his home in Cross Plains on Tuesday.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
November 2, 1944
Mr. and Mrs. Ralph McMann announce the birth of a daughter at St. Mary’s Hospital on Saturday, Oct. 28.
Miss Jeanette Meffert and John A. Marx were united in marriage in St. Peter’s Church, Ashton, on Wednesday, Oct. 25.
Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Dean announce the birth of a daughter at the Methodist Hospital on Saturday, Oct. 28.
Harley R. Buris, son of Mrs. Louise Buris, former residents of Waunakee, has been promoted to the rank of Major in the U.S. Air Force.
The high school football team defeated Verona here Friday evening by a score of 26-20.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
November 3, 1949
Miss Betty Speth and Lester J. Miller were united in marriage in St. John’s Church here on Tuesday, Oct. 25.
Miss Christina Ruhrman, 83, died at a Madison hospital Friday evening following a short illness.
The Prairie du Sac team scored a 10-0 victory over the Waunakee High School football team Thursday evening.
Carl E. Hilgendorf, 79, died at his home in Dane Tuesday after a long illness.
Mr. and Mrs. Herman Adler are receiving congratulations on the birth of a daughter at St. Mary’s Hospital on Sunday, Oct. 30.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
October 29, 1959
Miss Marcella Endres, 52, Waunakee, died at the Sauk Prairie Hospital Wednesday, Oct. 21, after a brief illness.
William Maly, who was hospitalized for a few weeks following a heart aattack, is recuperating at the Ambrose Meinholz home.
Miss Ruth Ann Wipperfurth, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Mike Wipperfurth, Dane, became the bride of Linus Maier, son of Mr. and Mrs. Peter Maier, Lodi, on Oct. 15.
On Sunday, Oct. 25, Mrs. Peter Endres was pleasantly surprised on the occasion of her 81st birthday at the home of Mr. and Mrs. William Fell at Blue Bill Park.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
October 23, 1969
Rev. Raymond Ziegler, pastor of St. John’s Parish here since 1952, will be transferred to St. Mary’s Parish in Sullivan, Wis.
Leonard Meier of Meier’s Meat Market was injured Monday morning at work where he received a knife wound while trimming meat. He underwent minor surgery.
Robert Joseph’s residence at 111 Second St. had a house fire caused by defective electrical wiring in the wall behind the sofa on Oct. 27. Fire damage was confined to the living room. No one was home at the time.
FORTY YEARS AGO
November 1, 1979
On the eve of Thanksgiving Day, Wednesday, Nov. 21, Waunakee will celebrate “The International Year of the Child.” 1979 has been declared such by the United Nations, and our national day of Thanksgiving becomes a very appropriate time to celebrate that.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
November 2, 1989
Several questions were raised during a public hearing on a school referendum. The school board is asking voters to approve borrowing of up to $6 million for construction of a new middle school next to the high school, remodeling of the current middle school for elementary use, and remodeling and addition of classrooms at the high school.
Richard and Carolyn Harris, Waunakee, are proud to announce the birth of their daughter. She was born on Oct. 29.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
October 28, 1999
The turnout was sparse at a school board public hearing on what Waunakee’s next school construction project should look like. Two more public hearings are schedule for Nov. 1 and 2.
TEN YEARS AGO
October 22, 2009
The Waunakee Village Board is considering a $500,000 contribution, along with a $500,000 loan, to the Waunakee DeForest Ice Rink board to help construct a facility near Hogan Road.
Community members approved a tax levy of $22,945,657 for the 2009-2010 school year at Monday’s school district annual meeting in the small auditorium of the high school.
The Waunakee Village Board is awaiting comment from the library board and Economic Development Committee (EDC) on a mixed-use library and residential development at Madison and Main Street.
Madison-Dane County Public Health nurses are scheduled to begin offering vaccinations against the H1N1 flu – also known as swine flu – in Waunakee schools this week.
