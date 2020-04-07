The Waunakee school board canceled a community workshop that was scheduled for last week, calling the fate of a previously-anticipated fall referendum into question.
The cancellation came after a March 17 ban on gatherings of 10 or more people.
Superintendent Randy Guttenberg explained that the district was subject to state laws, and must comply with them. He added that recent events had effectively put referendum efforts on hold.
“We’ve just had to prioritize things,” Guttenberg said. “To be honest, all of my time has been devoted to the COVID-19 issues – communication with parents and then working with my team as far as coordinating some of the online learning.”
Wisconsin schools closed their doors March 18, following an order from the state’s Department of Health Services, and have since transitioned to distance learning with teachers and students.
Guttenberg explained that delivering effective remote instruction was the district’s new priority.
“Referendum things and all the construction-type items are extremely important to us as a district,” Guttenberg said. “But over the last few weeks, they have been set in abeyance, at least for the time being until we can stabilize a few other issues.”
School-board president Joan Ensign argued that postponing referendum discussions was for the best anyway, considering the financial situation that many families have found themselves in.
She cited the fact that thousands of people were now unemployed due to the pandemic.
“I don’t feel that being out there discussing a referendum is a good plan right now,” Ensign said. “People are in really dire situations. So I’m not promoting a referendum right now. I mean… people have lost jobs. I think there are much bigger issues than thinking about a referendum.”
Ensign said the school board would need to discuss whether holding a referendum in November would be appropriate, given changes to its timeline and potential for less growth than projected.
She said holding the referendum in 2021 might be a better, for those and other reasons.
“I don’t know exactly how the timing of the referendum will happen,” Ensign said. “I think we first have to decide, as a board, if we’re going to proceed with a referendum in the fall. If we don’t go in November, we have a lot more leeway to see what happens with the economy.”
Discussion of the referendum timeline has been placed on the agenda for the April 13 meeting, which will be livestreamed on the district’s YouTube channel for members of the public.
Ensign admitted that her thoughts would be elsewhere until that time.
“Referendums are not on my brain right now,” Ensign said. “We have to worry about our people and our kids, educating them and providing structure as best we can to our families while supporting them. That’s where our needs need to be right now – not thinking about a building.”
The district’s YouTube channel can be found at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClgebJT-i0GbAiYqrkpaBmA.
