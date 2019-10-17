After outscoring their last three opponents by a combined 22-0, it’s safe to say the Waunakee boys’ soccer team is hitting their stride late in the season.
The Warriors earned shutout victories over Poynette/Portage, Oak Creek and DeForest to go 3-0 last week.
Waunakee 8,
Poynette/Portage 0
Cole Kettner opened the scoring on Tuesday with an assist from Jacob Mouille in the 10th minute, and the Warriors never looked back. The goal was Kettner’s first of two scores on the night, while Mouille tallied a total of three assists.
In the game’s first 20 minutes, Waunakee added goals from Trent Jarvi and Brad Li – both assisted by Mouille – to take an early 3-0 lead.
The Warriors were unable to add to the total before the first half was out, but it wasn’t for lack of effort. Waunakee tallied 19 total shots in the game to just three by Poynette/Portage.
As the second half opened, so did the floodgates to Waunakee’s offense. The Warriors scored three more times in the first 11 minutes of the half. A pair of Mouille goals sandwiched Kettner’s second score – from Cole Helt – of the night, and Waunakee’s lead stood at 6-0 in the 56th minute.
Keeping the pressure on, the Warriors added two more goals before time was up. Jarvi netted his second goal at the 80-minute mark, while Sam Acker capped the scoring in the 87th minute with an assist from Casey Fischer.
Will Meganck made a pair of saves on the night to preserve the shutout.
Next up was an even more lopsided blowout on Thursday against Oak Creek.
Waunakee 10,
Oak Creek 0
It took just 90 seconds for the Warriors to gain the lead over the visiting Knights. Mouille found Jacob Lenerz on a high pass in the front of the net. Lenerz did the rest, heading the ball in the back of the net to put Waunakee up 1-0.
Scoring twice in the next 13 minutes were Kettner and Mouille to give the Warriors another early 3-0 lead.
Jarvi and Zach Tiemeyer added a goal – with assists by Li and Decker Storch, respectively – each before the end of the half, while Meganck made an athletic diving save at the 32-minute mark to keep Oak Creek off the scoreboard.
After Lane Miller put Waunakee up 6-0 on an assist from Nathan Dresen in the 52nd minute, Kettner and Mouille put on a show to bring a quick end to the contest.
In the final 22 minutes, Kettner scored three times and added one assist, while Mouille found the back of the net once and racked up two assists.
“We’ve been working a lot lately – me and Jacob Mouille – how we switch position often times in games,” said Kettner. “That puts me in a lot of goal-scoring opportunities that he’s usually in. You can see him getting more assists and me more goals lately.”
With Kettner’s final goal at the 75-minute mark, Waunakee had a 10-0 lead to bring an end to the game.
Two days later, the Warriors headed to Madison College to play the Norskies of DeForest.
Waunakee 4,
DeForest 0
The back of the net proved difficult to reach in the first half against DeForest.
“We struggled in the first half with the wind at our backs,” said Waunakee’s Head Coach Dave Kettner. “It was pretty gusty, which lead the ball to roll very quickly on the turf surface. We controlled the game for the most part and had several scoring chances, but found ourselves overshooting or having the ball roll over the end line.”
Once again, the Warriors had a significant advantage in shots, with 14 to DeForest’s three. Despite the advantage, the game remained scoreless at the half. A fast start to the second half finally allowed the Warriors to put away the Norskies.
Dresen netted the game’s first goal at the 51-minute mark, followed by a score by Mouille less than three minutes later. After Jackson Ehle found the back of the net in the 66th minute, Waunakee was once again in control.
“I think going into the wind helped,” added Dave Kettner. “It forced our players to slow things down and possess the ball as they worked it up the field. This resulted in us controlling the game with DeForest only having a couple attacking moments.”
Mouille added one final goal – on a penalty kick in the 70th minute – to give the game its final score of 4-0.
In goal, Joe Fuhremann made a total of three saves to keep DeForest off the scoreboard.
Waunakee made the trip to Sauk Prairie on Tuesday in another Badger North contest, the results of which were not available for this week’s edition. The Warriors will host Baraboo on Friday night at 7 p.m. in their regular season finale.
The WIAA awarded Waunakee the No. 7 seed in their sectional of the postseason; the Warriors will host No. 10 seed Beloit Memorial at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22. Should Waunakee emerge victorious, they’ll face the winner between Madison West and Watertown the following Saturday.
