The Waunakee boys’ swimmers are off to a fast start.
Hosting Baraboo on Tuesday, Dec. 3, in their first meet of the season, the Warriors snagged a big win over the Thunderbirds.
Waunakee 104,
Baraboo 65
Waunakee claimed wins in eight of 11 varsity races against Baraboo, including all three relay races.
Waunakee’s quartet of Luke Kobza, Nolan Wallace, Zach Vinson and Paul Busse opened the season by taking the 200 medley relay in a time of 1:44.74. The same four swimmers also won the final race of the day – the 400 freestyle relay – in 3:33.13. Waunakee’s relay toeam of Ben Madonia, Tyler Schey, Ollie McCook and Hudson Tomblin completed the sweep in relays, winning the 200 freestyle relay in 1:43.57.
Individually, Vinson led the way with a pair of wins. He won the 200 freestyle in 1:53.10 and the 100 butterfly in 55.56. Also earning wins in individual races for the Warriors were Wallace in the 50 freestyle (23.88), Kobza in the 100 freestyle (52.95) and Busse in the 500 freestyle (5:11.69).
“For a starting point, I couldn’t have been more pleased…” said Waunakee’s Head Coach Heather Frank. “We have a ton of new swimmers… They’ve done a wonderful job.”
Later in the week, the Warriors took the short trip to Sun Prairie on Saturday to compete in their first invitational of the year.
Sun Prairie Invitational
In a fast pool, Waunakee placed seventh overall out of 10 teams, racking up a total of 134.5 points.
The Warriors reached the podium seven times, starting with the opening 200 medley relay. Waunakee’s team of Kobza, Wallace, Vinson and Busse improved on their season-opening time, posting a 1:43.40 to place fourth.
“It was nice to see our opening medley relays do well, because that sets the tone for our day,” added Frank.
Both Vinson and Kobza found their way to the podium in individual races twice. Vinson tied for third in the 100 backstroke (55.37) and placed fifth in the 100 butterfly (55.21), while Kobza took eighth in the 200 freestyle (1:53.42) and the 100 backstroke (57.34).
Busse was the final Warrior to reach the podium individually, taking seventh in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:07.35.
The final race of the day – the 400 freestyle relay – was the final Warrior event to reach the podium; Kobza, Busse, Vinson and Wallace combined to take eighth place (3:28.54).
The Warriors hit the road again on Tuesday to compete in Baraboo for the Badger North Relays, the results of which were not available for this week’s edition. Waunakee’s next competition will come next Saturday, when they travel to Beloit Memorial for another invitational meet. Start time at the Beloit Memorial Natatorium is scheduled for 10 a.m.
