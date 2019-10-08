More than 30 students have signed up for the Aviation Club at Waunakee High School this year. They’ve begun their semester by exploring career opportunities within the field of aviation.
Some have looked into piloting, while others are more focused on the engineering aspect.
Club Advisor Rob France said the opportunities are endless, and the fact that today’s students are taking an interest in flying is a positive sign for aviation – an industry now hard up for workers.
“There seems to be a lot of students interested in aviation,” France said. “We have some students who want to be private pilots, and some who want to be commercial pilots. We have students who want to go into the military. But the club’s open to anyone with an interest in aviation.”
In the five weeks that school has been in session, club members have already met with several experienced pilots to discuss the experiences that they have had inside the cockpit.
A September group of speakers shared what it was like to fly in the Arctic Circle.
“It was an interesting talk,” France said. “Students were asking how they navigate, because the radio navigation we have around here doesn’t exist up there. They don’t have the radio towers that you can tune and navigate to. And they don’t have VOR, which is another navigation aid.”
France said talking to industry professionals is one of the best ways to learn about an occupation and can help students determine whether a career in the field is something they wish to pursue.
Therefore, the advisor has made conversations with guest speakers a monthly event.
“It’s a good way to meet people and make connections in aviation,” France said, “and find out what it is that they need to know to see if it’s a career they’d enjoy – or what other options exist. If they don’t want to be a commercial pilot, maybe they’d enjoy being a charter pilot instead.”
Their career exploration has come at a good time for the aviation industry as well.
According to the Boeing Company, the world’s leading manufacturer of commercial aircraft, more than 2.4 million workers could be needed to fill job vacancies over the next two decades.
“The 2019 Boeing Pilot & Technician Outlook projects that 804,000 new civil aviation pilots, 769,000 new maintenance technicians, and 914,000 new cabin crew will be needed to fly and maintain the world fleet over the next 20 years,” the Boeing website stated.
If the projection is accurate, nearly 1.7 million would be working outside the cockpit.
France said that is one of the reasons Aviation Club frequents Dane County Regional Airport to tour the control tower and see the wide range of aviation jobs that are available to them.
“Some students are working on their pilot’s license,” France said, “so they know what it’s like to fly a plane. But now they can be up in the tower and see the other side of it. They get to ask controllers questions, go down in the radar room, and see how they manage ground control.”
The club advisor said future plans include a trip to the Experimental Aircraft Association’s AirVenture show in Oshkosh, where members have been invited to control ground traffic.
He said they also hope to take part in a Young Eagles flight sometime next spring.
