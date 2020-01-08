After nearly a month-long break, the Waunakee-DeForest gymnastics team was back in action last week, competing at the Mount Horeb Invitational.
Waunakee-DeForest took fifth place out of seven teams in the White Division in Mount Horeb, racking up 126.425 points.
Mount Horeb Invitational
“With a big break from our first meet to this meet, we had a lot of nerves,” said Waunakee-DeForest’s Head Coach Brittany Hoffman.
The team benefited from a balanced performance, with a different gymnast posting the top mark in each event. Ashley Domask was Waunakee-DeForest’s lone all around competitor, finishing in ninth place with a total of 31.75 points.
Domask placed highest for Waunakee-DeForest on the balance beam, taking 10th place with a score of 8.40. Finishing behind Domask on the balance beam were Kirsten Beery in 12th with an 8.25, Bella Hernandez in 15th with an 8.05, Sydney Thompson in 20th with a 7.75 and Caylee Powers in 22nd with a 7.70.
“Our biggest accomplishment for this meet was the balance beam,” Hoffman said. “We have been working hard to build confidence on this event, and the performances on Saturday showed that that hard work paid off.”
On the floor exercise, Thompson and Domask tied for the highest score for Waunakee-DeForest, each posting an 8.05 to place in 14th. Bo Everly was next on the team with a 7.875 in 20th, followed by Lexi Burgard in 22nd with a 7.825 and Beery in 23rd with a 7.8.
Burgard was the team’s top scorer on the vault, taking 11th with her score of 8.425. Close behind was Powers in 13th with an 8.4, while Domask posted an 8.2 to take 16th. Thompson’s 8.15 was good for 18th place, while Kenzie Roepke took 20th with an 8.125.
On the uneven bars, it was Roepke who posted the highest score of the day for Waunakee-Deforest; her 7.45 took 13th place. Burgard was just one spot behind her with a score of 7.3, followed by Beery in 17th with a 7.15 and Domask in 19th with a 7.1. Powers rounded out the scores on the uneven bars, taking 23rd with a 6.9.
“We have a lot of cleaning up to do,” added Hoffman. “But the routines are there for every event.”
Waunakee-DeForest’s next competition took place on Tuesday, Jan. 7 at Reedsburg, the results of which were unavailable for this week’s edition. The team will travel to Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln on Saturday for another invitational before returning home the following Tuesday for a competition against Sauk Prairie. Start time in Waunakee High School’s Old Gym is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
