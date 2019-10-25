Three wins now stand between the Waunakee volleyball team and a trip to state.
The Warriors wrapped up their regular season this past week, defeating Watertown in a Badger Conference crossover before competing in their final tune-up before the playoffs in Illinois.
Waunakee 3,
Watertown 1
After two sets on Thursday, the Warriors and host Goslings appeared to be evenly matched. Waunakee took the first set 25-21, while Watertown claimed the second by the same score.
The Warriors rebounded from the second-set loss, taking the third set by a score of 25-20 to gain some momentum heading into the fourth. Keeping their momentum rolling, Waunakee sealed the win after four, winning 25-19 in the final set of the game to take the 3-1 victory.
Mila Malik led the team in kills with 24 and aces with two. Jocelyn Meinholz was next for the Warriors in kills – recording 13 – while Hayley Krysinski was next in aces with one.
In blocks, both Robyn Ryan and Claire Holden recorded four solo and two assists; Krysinski led the team in digs with 29, followed by Meinholz and Chloe Larsen with 10 apiece. Sam Miller was tops in assists with 41 on the night.
The Warriors then traveled to Woodstock, Illinois, over the weekend for a two-day tournament, the results of which were not made available.
Waunakee was awarded the No. 1 seed in their sectional by the WIAA, meaning the Warriors will have a first-round bye to open the postseason. Waunakee’s first contest will come in their regional final, when they’ll face the winner between Tomah and Reedsburg on Saturday night. Start time at the Waunakee High School Fieldhouse is scheduled for 7 p.m.
