The Waunakee cross country teams just keep getting faster and faster.
Of course, that’s generally the idea; the Warriors are hoping to continue to shave seconds off their times all season long to be at their peak when the postseason arrives.
“They ran great,” Waunakee’s Head Coach Heather Raffel said of her team. “We had 18 personal records.”
This week, the Warriors competed in two meets: the Badger Challenge on Tuesday, followed by the Smiley Invitational on Saturday.
Badger Challenge
The day was made up of four races: both the boys and girls were split into freshmen/sophomores and juniors/seniors. Out of the 15 teams present, each of Waunakee’s four teams finished between fifth and ninth place.
The highest individual finish of the day belonged to Emma Bertz in the girls’ junior/senior race. Out of 135 runners, Bertz finished second in a time of 20:42.58, followed by Darya Pronina in 47th (24:29.93), Valerie Cisewski in 49th (24:32.19), McKenna Hughey in 50th (24:32.77) and Kyla Schmitt in 54th (24:45.73).
Kelsey King and Jordyn Jarvi also finished in the top 10 of their freshman/sophomore race. King took fifth in 22:02.83, while Jarvi was sixth in 22:03.95. Rounding out the Waunakee scorers in the race were Brinley Everson in 32nd (24:51.11), Warren Ambord in 39th (25:38.17) and Anna Englebert in 74th (28:20.11).
For the boys, Drew Regnier claimed the highest finish, crossing the line in eighth place of his freshman/sophomore race in 18:46.45. Following behind were Todd Niles in 17th (19:28.87), Baylor Smith in 21st (19:44.41), William Valinotti in 48th (20:56.29) and Benjamin Willem in 70th (21:47.86).
The juniors and seniors for Waunakee were closely packed, with less than a minute separating their first and fifth runners. Evan Voge was the first Warrior finisher, crossing the line in 19:25.46 to place 33rd. He was followed by Coleson Lincoln in 35th (19:26.85), Alex Korth in 37th (19:30.06), Kyle Davis in 44th (19:59.75) and Paul Busse in 55th (20:18.89).
“It was a slower course and was really hot,” said Raffel of the conditions on Tuesday.
Waunakee then had a few days to prepare for Saturday’s Smiley Invitational in Wausau.
Smiley Invitational
Waunakee’s boys made significant strides Saturday; each of the five varsity scorers posted a new season-best time, with the average drop being approximately 20 seconds.
“It was a really good meet for us…” said Raffel. “[The guys] didn’t start out super-fast, although when you look at their splits, they were fast. I felt like the back end of their race was tighter; we’ve been trying to get them tighter first, and this next goal is to get them to go faster the first mile and try to maintain the second and third.”
Voge and Regnier finished atop Waunakee’s lineup, nearly cracking the 18-minute barrier. Voge was 52nd in a time of 18:01.1, while Regnier finished in 55th with a time of 18:03.8. In another tight finish with 164 runners in the Division 1 race, Lincoln came in 73rd (18:23.2), Niles in 78th (18:33.2) and Smith in 79th (18:33.3).
As a team, the boys finished in 12th place out of 22 teams, posting 337 points: 11 behind 11th-place Appleton East.
In the girls’ race, Bertz posted another top-10 finish, this time out of a field of 154 athletes. Her time of 20:03.6 was good for seventh place to lead the Warriors. Finishing behind Bertz were King in 38th (21:13.5), Anna Vanderhoef in 52nd (21.57.1), Jenna Schiffman in 76th (22:25.5) and Jarvi in 78th (22:32.6).
The girls racked up 251 team points to put them in ninth place, 31 behind eighth-place Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln.
“I felt like they did really well at Smiley,” added Raffel. “Our JV teams were both fifth: that’s showing our depth on the team. I feel really good about where we’re going.”
Waunakee’s next opportunity to run will come on Saturday, when they travel to Blackhawk Golf Course in Janesville to compete in the Midwest Invite. Start time is scheduled for 9 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.