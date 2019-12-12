With a pair of victories in their first two games, the Waunakee boys’ basketball team is off to a hot start.
The Warriors hit the road to start, earning wins at Monroe and Sauk Prairie in their first week of the season.
Waunakee 72,
Monroe 63
Against the Cheesemakers on Thursday, an early lead proved to be crucial to the Warriors’ success.
Waunakee led by 10 points at halftime: 34-24. An effective Monroe offense, led by a game-high 24 points from Cade Meyer, couldn’t be held down for the entirety of the game, though.
As the second half wore on, Waunakee’s lead became smaller and smaller; with just over four minutes to play, the Warriors’ lead was down to two points: 59-57.
From that point on, the rest of the game belonged to the Warriors. Waunakee finished the game strong, ending with a 13-6 run to put the Cheesemakers away.
Leading the Warriors on the scoreboard was Andrew Keller with 19 points, followed by Jaxson Zibell with 18 and 17 points – including five three-pointers – from Caden Hough. Jack Dotzler added nine points and 11 boards, followed by five points from Jake May. Randy Vojtisek and Aidan Driscoll rounded out the scoring with two points apiece.
Two days later, the Warriors traveled to Sauk Prairie.
Waunakee 56,
Sauk Prairie 37
It didn’t take long for the Warriors to build a substantial lead against the Eagles; less than eight minutes into the game, Waunakee’s lead was already double digits: 15-5.
The Warriors continued to extend their lead as the first half continued. When halftime rolled around, Waunakee’s lead stood at 35-18.
Once in the second half – with the outcome of the game all but decided – the Warriors were able to take their foot off the gas pedal. Waunakee led by as many as 22 points, but the Eagles were able to cut that number to 19 by the time the final horn rang.
Keller again led the Warriors, posting 15 points and 13 rebounds. Hough was next, tallying 14 points, followed by Zibell with eight and Drew Regnier with six. Driscoll and Connor Keenan each tacked on three points, while Jake May, Evan May and Vojtisek all scored two points. Dotzler rounded out the scoring with one point.
Waunakee (2-0, 1-0 Badger North) traveled to the Fiserv Forum – home of the Milwaukee Bucks – on Wednesday to take on Oconomowoc, the results of which were not available for this week’s edition. The Warriors will play their first home game of the season on Friday, when they host Beaver Dam. Tip time at the Waunakee High School Fieldhouse is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.