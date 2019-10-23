The Waunakee girls’ swim team has been rolling through their conference schedule, racking up big win after big win. October 15’s meet at Portage was no different.
Waunakee 126,
Portage 36
Portage’s pool – measured in meters instead of the typical yards – is slightly bigger than most pools Waunakee competes in. Despite the longer distances the Warriors’ performance was as good as usual.
“Because we’ve got such a big team, we have so many swimmers doing so many different things right now,” said Waunakee’s Head Coach Heather Frank.
Waunakee took first in nine of the meet’s eleven events, led by Abi Schmeiser and Grace Blitz, who won two each. Schmeiser took the 200 individual medley (2:30.60) and 100 butterfly (1:06.53), while Blitz won the 100 freestyle (1:05.01) and 100 breaststroke (1:25.97).
Also winning individual races were Makenzie Wallace in the 200 freestyle (2:20.51) and Alaina Sautebin in the 100 backstroke (1:10.37).
Waunakee swept the top three spots in the 200 freestyle, 200 individual medley, 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke. In the 200 freestyle, Dylan Ryniak (2:23.62) and Kajsa Rosenkvist (2:24.60) placed behind Wallace. Sautebin (2:39.78) and Ella Graf (2:43.26) finished second and third in the 200 individual medley, while Ryniak (1:15.73) and Megan Maxfield (1:18.51) finished behind Schmeiser in the 100 butterfly.
In Waunakee’s final sweep of an individual race, Hannah Grindle (1:19.81) and Allie Hoffman (1:20.88) took second and third in the 100 backstroke.
The Warriors also swept the 200 freestyle relay. In first was the team of Rosenkvist, Graf, Ryniak and Blitz in 2:03.37, followed by the team of Grindle, Sarah Walther, Megan Maxfield and Tessa Pauls in 2:12.47 and Hoffman, Ashlyn Jakacki, Morgan Brunner and Claudia Leslie in 2:18.72.
The first and last races of the night belonged to Waunakee, as well. In the opening 200 medley relay, the team of Graf, Wallace, Schmeiser and Blitz won in 2:09.77, while the 400 freestyle relay team of Wallace, Sautebin, Rosenkvist and Schmeiser capped the meet with a victory in 4:23.78.
Waunakee raced against Sauk Prairie the following Tuesday in their final dual meet before conference. The results of Tuesday’s meet were not available for this week’s edition.
With their dual season over, Waunakee now looks to defend their conference title. The Warriors are shooting for their fifth consecutive Badger North Conference Championship on November 2 in Baraboo.
“There’s always pressure to win; we never assume we’re going to win,” said Schmeiser. “It always comes down to making sure we have good races, that everybody plays their part.”
