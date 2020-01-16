In the Badger North, every game is a dangerous one.
The Waunakee boys’ basketball team learned this lesson on Thursday, falling on the road at Mount Horeb.
Mount Horeb 66,
Waunakee 52
Though the Vikings had lost three of their previous four games, they came out firing on all cylinders during Thursday’s contest against the Warriors. Led by a hot shooting night from Carter Gilkes and Torrin Hannah – who combined for 41 points in the game – Mount Horeb opened up a big lead early over the Warriors.
By the time the first half was over, the Vikings had scored twice as many points as Waunakee, taking a 32-16 lead into the locker room. Sixteen points marked the lowest-scoring output in any half so far this season for the Warriors.
Waunakee’s offense quickly returned to form in the second half, but the Warriors were unable to significantly cut into Mount Horeb’s lead. The Vikings remained ahead by double digits, ultimately finishing the game with a 66-52 win.
Andrew Keller led the Warriors in scoring with 12 points on the night, followed by Aidan Driscoll with 11. Jaxson Zibell tacked on nine points, while Caden Hough added six. Caden Nelson chipped in five, Jack Dotzler had four and Casey Fischer added three points. Drew Regnier rounded out the scoring with two points.
Waunakee’s Saturday game against Middleton was postponed due to weather; the game has been re-scheduled for Friday at 7:15 p.m.
The loss against Mount Horeb drops Waunakee’s record to 9-2 (5-1 Badger North) on the season, putting them in a three-way tie atop the Badger North alongside DeForest and Reedsburg.
The Warriors have an opportunity to get back on track and knock Reedsburg out of that three-way tie in their next contest; Waunakee travels to Reedsburg on Thursday to face the Beavers. Tip time at Reedsburg Area High School is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.