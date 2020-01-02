NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
January 8, 1925
Joseph Kirchesh and Clarence Marsh were the first in Waunakee to receive their government bonus.
The tax rate for the Village of Waunakee this year is 20 mills, a little over one mill less than last year.
The sport of fishing through the ice on Lake Mendota spreading fast. Bill Fleiner caught 340 perch on Tuesday.
EIGHTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
January 10, 1935
Joseph Miller, truck driver for the A.J. Sweet Fruit Co., was involved in a bad accident near Blue Mounds.
The pupils of the high school were glad to return to school Monday after a vacation of two weeks.
C.E. McWatty was sworn in as a deputy sheriff at the courthouse at Madison on Monday.
EIGHTY YEARS AGO
January 11, 1940
John Michels was among the postmaster(s) nominated by Franklin D. Roosevelt on Monday.
Little Patricia Zimmerman, 2, died at a Madison hospital Saturday. She was the daughter of Mrs. Alice Zimmerman.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
January 11, 1945
Herman Schroeder, 64, who has been employed on farms here, died at a Madison hospital Saturday.
Private and Mrs. Harley Marks announce the birth of a son at St. Mary’s Hospital on Dec. 24.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
January 12, 1950
Several crops of tobacco were delivered here Saturday. The 1949 crop was a pretty fair grade.
The new flexotile floor has been installed in the new P.B. Miller Store building and carpenters are busy building shelves.
Mr. and Mrs. Arnold Caucutt announce the birth of a son at St. Mary’s Hospital on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
January 7, 1960
Frank J. “Francis” Dorn, 41, veteran of World War II, died at a Madison hospital Sunday evening after a long illness.
Mr. and Mrs. Ted Taylor announce the engagement and approaching marriage of their daughter, Patricia, to A/3 class Frederick Mayhood, son of Mr. and Mrs. Walter Mayhood, Corning, N.Y.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
January 8, 1970
One hundred persons attended St. John’s Home-School meeting recently. There are no plans to close the school.
Quite a lot of snow has fallen in the Waunakee area in recent weeks which kept the Waunakee village employees quite busy clearing and plowing snow off the streets.
FORTY YEARS AGO
January 10, 1980
Miss Thomasine Ann Biwersi and Dale Eugene Thompson were married Saturday, Dec. 22, 1979.
Joseph H. Dahmen, 95, a former longtime Middleton resident, died on Friday, Dec. 28, at the Waunakee Manor Health Care Center.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
January 11, 1990
Former AFS student Sam Karunaratne, from Sri Lanka, will return to Wisconsin to study at the UW-Parkside. Karunaratne was here from 1986-87.
Waunakee girls took over sole possession of first place in the Badger Conference basketball standing after the Warriors routed Sauk Prairie 61-40 in a game played at Waunakee Thursday.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
January 6, 2000
Despite fears of a new millennium, the new year went off without a hitch. Kevin Even, village administrator, said the biggest Y2K fear was of public hysteria.
Waunakee’s village debt has doubled since 1990, but compared to other area communities, the village is doing well.
TEN YEARS AGO
December 31, 2009
As Waunakee residents bid goodbye to 2009, one decade is over and another just beginning. The ‘aughts’ overall were productive years for Waunakee, ones that brought new building projects as the village continued to add new residents.
Like the rest of the nation, the Waunakee area in 2009 saw the effects of the worst economic recession since the Depression. Schools received stimulus funds and municipalities eyed less revenue. But life went on for residents as they celebrated births and weddings and even a state football title.
As New Year’s draws closer, many are making resolutions, and some will attempt to quit smoking. For some, the timing couldn’t be better with the statewide smoking ban set to take effect July 5.
Another lot planned for condominiums will serve as single family housing instead. Waunakee’s plan commissioners approved the plan amendment for Savannah Village at their meeting Monday.
Despite suffering some of the most significant job losses and profit declines of any other business sector, the area’s manufacturing industry is here to stay and poised for a comeback, according to a local economic development group THRIVE. According to an annual report conducted by THRIVE, the region’s manufacturing industry is one of the area’s largest employers, accounting for about 11.9 percent of the region’s jobs.
Wisconsin’s net property tax levy statewide is on track to rise about 4.2 percent, according to the Wisconsin Taxpayers Alliance (WISTAX). The nonpartisan policy research organization reports that school levies are up the most (6.0 percent), followed by technical colleges (3.9 percent) and counties (3.2 percent). The small state tax is down about 0.5 percent. The remaining unknown is municipal property taxes.
