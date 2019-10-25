As a team, it’s tough to ask for a much better day than the one Waunakee’s cross country teams had on Saturday.
Shooting for victories in both the boys’ and girls’ varsity and JV races, the Warriors nearly pulled off the sweep, winning three of four team titles.
Badger North Conference Meet
“The atmosphere around there; everything was positive,” Waunakee’s Head Coach Heather Raffel said of the team’s mentality heading into Saturday. “They were ready to run.”
The girls’ varsity race kicked off the competition for the day, and it didn’t take long for Waunakee’s Emma Bertz to take the lead.
“It was 600 meters or so when she passed everyone,” added Raffel.
Bertz maintained her lead for the entirety of the race, claiming first place with a finish of 20:04.72.
“She was so nervous beforehand,” said Raffel. “When you’re ahead of other athletes during the season – and the workouts were showing she could do it – it’s just a matter of keeping calm and relaxed… She just went out and did it.”
Finishing behind Bertz in the top 10 were a pair of Warriors; Kelsey King finished in eighth (21:10.08), and Brinley Everson took ninth (21:15.61). Rounding out the scorers for the girls were Jordyn Jarvi in 16th (21:37.60) and Anne Dotzler in 20th (21:51.63). Waunakee’s final three runners were Warren Ambord in 28th (22:09.54), Jenna Schiffman in 29th (22:09.78) and Anna Vanderhoef in 36th (22:31.95).
As a team, the girls scored 54 points, beating out second-place Mount Horeb and Beaver Dam, who tied with 61 points.
For the boys, a tall task awaited them in trying to catch the defending champion Sauk Prairie squad.
“There was a big jump from our guys; they ran out of their minds,” Raffel said. “At the second mile, I thought they could almost win this.”
Four Waunakee runners broke the 18-minute mark, led by Evan Voge with a fifth-place finish of 17:15.03. Crossing the line soon after were Drew Regnier in seventh (17:27.14), Coleson Lincoln in 11th (17.44.19) and Todd Niles in 17th (17:54.13) Baylor Smith was the final scorer for Waunakee, finishing in 24th (18:19.64). The final three finishers for the boys were Alex Korth in 25th (18:21.02), Kyle Davis in 29th (18:33.37) and Paul Busse in 34th (18:42.27).
“They did great…” Raffel said of the boys’ performances. “We knew it was coming, it just had to be done.”
The boys’ team total of 64 points was 28 behind Sauk Prairie for the top spot and 28 ahead of DeForest for third.
“That’s the highest they’ve placed since 2013,” added Raffel.
In the following JV races, Waunakee took the top spot for both the girls and boys; the girls score was just 26 points, while the boys racked up 30.
McKenna Hughey won the girls’ JV race in a time of 22:27.90, while Trenton Niles took first in the boys’ JV race with a finish of 18:27.26.
With conference in the rearview mirror, the Warriors now focus on the postseason.
“We have a group of kids going to JV State – which is new for us – at Menomonie Falls on Thursday,” said Raffel “It’s a new meet for us… It’s a well-received meet at the end of the season to help JV runners keep going with the rest of the team.”
On Saturday, Waunakee heads to Lake Farm County Park for their WIAA Sectional race with a trip to state on the line.
“It’s going to be a tough one…” Raffel said. “If we go into Saturday’s meet the same way we went into last Saturday, you never know what can happen.”
