Staff members were alerted to a weapon threat at Waunakee High School last week. Fortunately, no weapon was found during the Sept. 18 incident.
High-school principal Brian Borowski notified parents of the event shortly after it took place.
“High School Administration was informed this morning that a student had made a threat regarding a weapon,” Borowski stated in his message to parents. “Building Administration, along with the support of the School Liaison officer were able to make contact with the student. There were no weapons in the school and staff were able to secure the situation within minutes of being notified of the concern.
“The high school students trusted the adults in the building enough to share their initial concerns and to support them through this situation. We appreciate students willingness to seek us out and inform us of safety concerns.
“Disciplinary actions were taken and the situation was resolved quickly and without incident,” Borowski concluded.
No further information has been released by the school.
