NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
December 4, 1924
Earnest Williamson narrowly escaped serious injury last week when a bull turned on him and knocked him down.
Miss Margaret Brabender became the bride of Anton Hellenbrand last week Tuesday at St. Peter’s Church.
Foster Taylor has purchased the late James F. Taylor residence and expects to move into the same soon.
The test of the chemical fire apparatus was pulled off Tuesday afternoon without a hitch.
The Waunakee Canning Company purchased eight head of registered Guernsey cows at a sale on Monday.
EIGHTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
December 6, 1934
Mrs. Louise Kirst, 84, resident of Waunakee for 54 years, died at the home of her daughter in Madison on Friday.
Mr. and Mrs. F.C. Raemisch observed their 32nd wedding anniversary on Sunday.
Wally Nesvacil, who has made his home with the John Nesvacils for some time, has returned to Elroy.
Horatio E. Cain, 67, former resident of the Town of Springfield, died at his home in Chicago Sunday, Nov. 25.
Mr. and Mrs. A.P. Kenney observed their wedding anniversary Thanksgiving day.
EIGHTY YEARS AGO
December 7, 1939
Michael Wipperfurth, 87, resident of Waunakee for many years, died at the home of his daughter in Blooming Grove Tuesday morning.
Mr. and Mrs. William Vogts observed their golden wedding anniversary at the village hall Saturday evening, Dec. 2.
Al Balser will sell his personal property at public auction on the C.C. Bacon farm Tuesday, Dec. 12.
Mary Ann Klingelofer had the highest scholastic standing in high school the past six weeks.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
December 7, 1944
Mrs. Henry Reis Sr., 84, an old and respected resident of this village, died at her home early Sunday morning.
Pvt. Henry Bernards is spending an 11-day furlough with friends and relatives.
Miss Emma Hruby and Sgt. Christian H. Dahmen were united in marriage at St. Martin’s Church on Thanksgiving day.
The Waunakee high school basketball team defeated Sauk City 23-15 in the opener at Sauk on Friday evening.
A long letter with pictures from New Guinea, sent by Lt. Odelia Endres, were printed in this issue of the Tribune.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
December 8, 1949
The weatherman is predicting the coldest weather of the winter, and mercury is supposed to drop to 4 degrees above.
The Civic Club basketball team defeated the Madison police here Sunday by a score of 60-54.
Mr. and Mrs. Bob Kessenich are rejoicing over the arrival of a daughter on Sunday, Dec. 4, at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Miss Henrietta Stengel, mother of Mrs. George Manthey, observed her 91st birthday on Sunday.
Mr. and Mrs. Harley Marks of Dane announce the birth of a son at St. Mary’s Hospital on Tuesday, Nov. 29.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
December 3, 1959
The new Post Office was opened Tuesday morning and it was a circus to see patrons trying to figure out the new combinations to open their lock boxes.
In this issue, the story of William Lansing, after whom the American Legion Post of Waunakee was named, was told. He was the first local soldier to give his life while safeguarding the rights of freedom and blessings that we all now enjoy.
A daughter was born to Mr. and Mrs. James Davidson, Waunakee, at St. Mary’s Hospital on Thursday, Nov. 26.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
December 4, 1969
Marshall Erdman & Associates has purchased an additional 17 acres of land in the Waunakee Industrial Park.
The Tribune again printed a list of servicemen serving in Vietnam and other countries so that you could write them a letter.
A play, “A Thanksgiving Night,” was given by some of the fifth graders at St. John’s for the rest of the school.
American Field Service (AFS) LP Stereo record, recorded last year by the Waunakee AFS trio, is now available. The cost is $4.
The Warrior basketball and wrestling teams lost.
FORTY YEARS AGO
December 6, 1979
Waunakee’s first pizza restaurant will open sometime in January at the Village Mall Shopping Center. The Waunakee Village Board Monday approved a beer license for Topo-Gigio, the name of the restaurant owned and operated by Charles D. Lulling.
George O’Leary, 93, entertained everyone attending the Jaycees-Jaycette party for senior citizens last Sunday. To no one’s surprise, O’Leary sang an Irish melody.
Lisa Buechner, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Norbert Buechner of 310 W. Main St., Waunakee, has been selected as the winner of the Daughters of the American Revolution “Good Citizen” award.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
December 7, 1989
Emily Kalscheur, the 22-month-old daughter of Alan and Michelle Kalscheur, lost her leg in a farming accident. Surgeons’ efforts to reattach the limb were unsuccessful.
After only a year of serious marketing of Phase I of the village’s industrial park, the Waunakee village board has voted to go on to Phase II.
Randy and Roseanne Haag, Waunakee, are the proud parents of a daughter born on Sunday, Dec. 3, 1989, at Meriter Hospital.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
December 2, 1999
Chief Bob Roberts, Waunakee Police chief for 4 ½ years, will step down next year to become associate dean of the Fox Valley Technical College Criminal Justice Department.
The building proposal chosen by the school board found little support in a public hearing on Monday.
Mamina, Tikina and their brother, Khana have been living with their new parents, Marsha and Bill Mann, Waunakee, for three months and are adjusting well. The Manns adopted the children from an orphanage in India.
TEN YEARS AGO
November 26, 2009
In an effort to stymie local officials’ attempts to block a proposed quarry at Waunakee’s entrance, Dane County has filed a complaint against the Village of Waunakee and the Town of Westport.
The Waunakee school board will have to decide soon whether to present a comprehensive school building plan for a February referendum, or whether to spread it out over separate election periods.
A 73-page document under consideration by Waunakee village officials specifies where new swing sets and picnic shelters will go.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.