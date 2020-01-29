When their shots from the perimeter are falling, the Waunakee girls’ basketball team has proven tough to stop.
The Warriors notched wins number seven and eight in a row last week, overcoming some tough competition in the process.
Waunakee 64,
Appleton West 46
The first thing that stands out to an opposing team when they line up against the Terrors? Their size advantage in the post.
Appleton West’s starting center Taylor Lauterbach – a Kansas State commit – stands at an imposing 6’6”.
“We were going to stick to our guns and how we play,” said Waunakee’s Head Coach Marcus Richter. “It’s hard to simulate 6’6” in practice and it’s hard to simulate how big that really it. We just tried to do the best we could with a player like that.”
Lauterbach caused problems as a matchup nightmare early, snagging rebounds, blocking shots and getting put-back baskets.
In response, Waunakee turned to their outside game. In particular, Brooke Ehle’s hot-shooting start kept the Warriors afloat. Waunakee’s senior guard hit four threes and scored 14 of the team’s first 19 points.
Late in the first half, the Terrors led by as many as five points. Waunakee cut their deficit to 27-24 with four minutes to go, but needed a spark if they were to take a lead into halftime.
Once again, their three-point shooting provided the spark.
Elena Maier started the run with a pair of makes from beyond the arc to put the Warriors up three, and they were off and rolling. Lauren Statz and Anne Dotzler added threes of their own in the run, and by the time halftime hit, Waunakee had turned in a 17-0 run to end the half.
“Shooting is something we emphasize all the time…” added Richter. “It’s part of our gameplan to collapse the defense and get kick-out threes.”
Waunakee started the second half with a 41-27 lead; though Appleton West continued to fight, the lack of options outside of Lauterbach – with their secondary scorer Christy Fortune sidelined with an injury – was evident. Only one other Terror player found the bottom of the basket the entire game, and the Warriors were able to maintain their lead throughout the second half.
Maier led the Warriors with 16 points and 12 rebounds on the game followed by 14 points from Ehle and 13 from Lauren Meudt. Statz added six, while Dotzler and Melanie Watson each chipped in five points. Ashley Sawicki tacked on three, and Caitlyn Lynch rounded out the scoring with two points.
Next up was another home game two days later against the Vikings of Mount Horeb.
Waunakee 67,
Mount Horeb 41
Against a Viking squad that thrives on slowing the pace of the game, the Warriors’ second half proved to be a runaway.
Mount Horeb kept it close in the first half, but couldn’t keep up as Waunakee scored 43 points in the second half to notch their eighth straight win.
At halftime, Waunakee’s lead stood at six points: 24-18. By outscoring their opponent by 20 points after halftime, that lead ballooned to 26 points by the game’s conclusion.
“In the last four games or so, we’ve really shot the heck out of the ball,” said Richter. “It’s good to see all the work the girls are putting in paying off.”
Maier posted her second consecutive double-double with 16 points and 10 boards. Ehle followed with 14 points, while Kylee Grabarski added eight. Meudt had seven points, and Watson and Taylor Swalve each scored six. Sawicki tacked on three points, followed by Dotzler, Statz and Lynch with two each. Elsa Stedman rounded out the scoring with one point.
Waunakee’s record stood at 12-3 (6-2 Badger North) heading into Tuesday’s game against Portage, the results of which were not available for this week’s edition.
The Warriors will hit the road for their next game at Madison La Follette. Tip time for Thursday’s game against the Lancers is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
