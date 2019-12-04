Riding high after winning the season opener against Middleton a week earlier, the Waunakee boys hockey team came crashing down at the University School Tournament Nov. 29-30.
In their first game of the event, the Warriors fell 6-1 to host University School on Nov. 29.
Waunakee faced another tough challenge last Saturday against Bay Port. The Pirates scored the final three goals of the game to win 6-3.
The Warriors will be at home this Saturday. They will host Menomonie at 2 p.m.
Waunakee will kick off Badger North Conference play on Dec. 10. Beaver Dam will host the Warriors at 7 p.m.
University School 6
Waunakee 1
University School blew open a close game with a four-goal explosion in the third period.
It was a quiet first period. University School scored the lone goal of the frame. Noah Eghbali scored off assists from Blake Carey and Kyler Ringgold.
Tyler Herzberg then scored early in the second period to put University School up 2-0.
Waunakee finally broke through late in the second period with a goal by Drew Christianson. Steven Pasinato and Tyler Hoffman had assists on the goal.
University School dominated the third period. It out-shot the Warriors 12-6 in the stanza.
Alex Thundercloud started the third-period surge with a goal 4 minutes, 55 seconds into the frame.
University School closed out the game with goals by Peter Ells, Herzberg and Jacob Como.
The Warriors were out-shot in the game 31-17.
Ben Luebke was in goal for Waunakee. He finished the game with 25 saves.
Patrick Kelly had 16 saves for University School.
Bay Port 6
Waunakee 3
Waunakee scored in all three periods, but it would not be enough to get past Bay Port.
The Warriors struck first with a power-play goal by Isaac Nett just 3:56 into the contest. Alex Dull and Danny Reis assisted on the goal.
Bay Port tied the game late in the first period with a goal by Jay Ribar. Tyler Brady and Samuel Lyons assisted on the goal.
The Pirates grabbed the lead 20 seconds into the second period, as Carl Cano scored a power-play goal.
Bay Port got another power-play goal from Lyons to go up 3-1 midway through the second period.
Waunakee cut into the deficit late in the second frame. Nett scored his second power-play goal of the game, while Reis and Dull once again had the assist.
The Warriors tied the game 6:42 into the third period with a goal by Christianson. Pasinato and Nett assisted on the power-play goal.
The game remained tied until the 12:37 mark of the third period. Jack Chilson scored the go-ahead goal.
The Pirates added two more goals over the next two minutes. Carl Cano and Ty Froelich both scored for Bay Port.
Waunakee out-shot the Pirates 31-23 but it would not be enough.
Luebke finished the game with 17 saves.
Marcus Niemi had 28 saves for Bay Port.
