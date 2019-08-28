Replacing five all-conference players – three of whom earned all-state honors – is a tough ask for any team.
The Waunakee volleyball team finds themselves in exactly that position heading into 2019, but the cupboard of talent is far from bare for this year’s Warriors.
Waunakee returns a pair of all-Badger North players from their 2018 squad in seniors Milla Malik and Sam Miller. Malik – a University at Buffalo commit – will likely be atop most opponents’ scouting reports after her 2018 all-state campaign.
Players stepping into major roles for head coach Anne Denkert – who’s in her 19th season leading the Warriors – include seniors Jocelyn Meinholz at outside hitter and Hayley Krysinski at defensive specialist/libero.
While that core group will be key to Waunakee repeating as Badger North Conference Champions, a handful of unproven players – at the varsity level, at least – will need to step up, as well. In particular, the Warriors will look to the combination of juniors Robyn Ryan and Claire Holden and sophomore Kaitlin Jordan to replace the departed Badger North Player of the Year Kiana Schmitt in the middle.
Other first-year varsity players hoping to make an impact include juniors Chloe Larsen, Grace Pierner and Mariah Best, though it’s likely the lineup will be fluid early in the season as Denkert searches for the best combination of players on the court.
As far as the Badger North race goes, it’s wide open. Five teams – Waunakee, DeForest, Mount Horeb, Sauk Prairie and Reedsburg – return two all-conference players from last year. The Warriors open conference play on Sept. 5, when they host Beaver Dam at the WHS Fieldhouse.
Waunakee started their season on Tuesday, when they played in the Early Bird Invite at Watertown, the results of which were unavailable for this week’s edition. The team’s next competition will come on Thursday, when they head to Just A Game Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells for another invitational.
